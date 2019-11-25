Uber Technologies : Shares Fall in Premarket Trade After Losing London License

By Colin Kellaher

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares fell more than 5% in premarket trading Monday after the ride-share company lost its license to operate in London.

The city's main transport regulator, Transport for London, said it wouldn't renew Uber's license because of a "pattern of failures" that placed the safety and security of users at risk, but said Uber could continue to operate in the city pending an appeal.

Uber has vowed to fight the decision.

Shares of Uber, which closed Friday at $29.56, were down 5.3% to $28 in premarket trading Monday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com