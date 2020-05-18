Log in
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
Uber Technologies : Shares Higher After Plan for Further Job Cuts, Office Closures

05/18/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Uber Technologies Inc. shares were higher on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday following a report in The Wall Street Journal that the ride-sharing company plans to cut additional jobs, close offices and reevaluate big bets in areas ranging from freight to self-driving technology.

At 1:45 p.m. EDT, the company's shares had gained 7.2% to $34.80. Volume at the time topped 28.7 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of about 39.2 million.

Year-to-date, Uber shares are up more than 17%.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 382 M
EBIT 2020 -4 150 M
Net income 2020 -6 082 M
Debt 2020 1 465 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,57x
P/E ratio 2021 -21,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2021 3,23x
Capitalization 56 303 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 40,78 $
Last Close Price 32,47 $
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.18%56 303
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%514 882
NETFLIX, INC.40.37%199 755
NASPERS LIMITED-1.50%71 018
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.6.21%29 535
COSTAR GROUP, INC.8.50%23 842
