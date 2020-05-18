Uber Technologies : Shares Higher After Plan for Further Job Cuts, Office Closures

By Stephen Nakrosis

Uber Technologies Inc. shares were higher on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday following a report in The Wall Street Journal that the ride-sharing company plans to cut additional jobs, close offices and reevaluate big bets in areas ranging from freight to self-driving technology.

At 1:45 p.m. EDT, the company's shares had gained 7.2% to $34.80. Volume at the time topped 28.7 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of about 39.2 million.

Year-to-date, Uber shares are up more than 17%.

