Uber Technologies : Skip the wait with Uber Eats Pickup – now with a new map

Cities are slowly moving again, and we know many of you are eager to leave your homes. Enjoying our meals outdoors is becoming increasingly popular, and we're making it easier than ever for you to find restaurants for takeout before heading to your favorite park, the beach, or your backyard. With our new Pickup map experience, you'll be able to locate nearby restaurants on your route, place an order and pick it up at your leisure.

Pickup is not a new feature in the Uber Eats app, but the new map experience allows you to more easily check out neighborhood restaurants while you're on the go, or even before you set foot outside. Pickup is the perfect ingredient for your picnic.

For restaurants, the Pickup map brings customers back to their storefronts while dine-in is still limited. It also provides restaurants an opportunity to connect with new customers while reconnecting with regulars.

When you order Pickup with Uber Eats, you're supporting your favorite local restaurants in a new way as our communities continue to recover. So before your next order, explore restaurants offering pickup!