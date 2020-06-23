Uber Technologies : Skip the wait with Uber Eats Pickup – now with a new map

Log in
06/23/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Cities are slowly moving again, and we know many of you are eager to leave your homes. Enjoying our meals outdoors is becoming increasingly popular, and we're making it easier than ever for you to find restaurants for takeout before heading to your favorite park, the beach, or your backyard. With our new Pickup map experience, you'll be able to locate nearby restaurants on your route, place an order and pick it up at your leisure.

Pickup is not a new feature in the Uber Eats app, but the new map experience allows you to more easily check out neighborhood restaurants while you're on the go, or even before you set foot outside. Pickup is the perfect ingredient for your picnic.

For restaurants, the Pickup map brings customers back to their storefronts while dine-in is still limited. It also provides restaurants an opportunity to connect with new customers while reconnecting with regulars.

When you order Pickup with Uber Eats, you're supporting your favorite local restaurants in a new way as our communities continue to recover. So before your next order, explore restaurants offering pickup!

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 14:21:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 238 M - -
Net income 2020 -5 832 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56 667 M 56 667 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 41,18 $
Last Close Price 32,68 $
Spread / Highest target 77,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.89%56 667
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED26.25%579 777
NETFLIX, INC.44.65%205 846
NASPERS LIMITED36.85%77 576
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.57.85%43 896
COSTAR GROUP, INC.20.65%28 165
