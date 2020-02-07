Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

Restricted stock units of Uber Technologies, Inc. (the "Issuer") representing the right to receive shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis upon vesting. The Issuer reserves the right to issue to the reporting person the cash equivalent of shares of common stock, in part or in full satisfaction of the delivery of the shares of common stock, upon vesting of the restricted stock units. The restricted stock units are scheduled to vest on December 31, 2020, subject to earlier vesting in certain circumstances.
Remarks:
His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the Governor of The Public Investment Fund ("PIF"), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is a holder of securities of Uber Technologies, Inc. (the "Issuer"). The Board of Directors (the "Board") of PIF exercises investment control over the securities of the Issuer held by PIF by majority vote of the members of the Board.
/s/ H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan
2/7/2020
