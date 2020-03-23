Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR Uber Technologies, Inc [ UBER ] __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

3884 PRINCE TURKI IBN ABDUL 3/2/2020 AZIZ AL-AWAL, ROAD (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) RIYADH, T0 11452 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Call Option (right $35.00 3/2/2020 P 500 3/2/2020 1/15/2021 Common 50000 $455.00 500 D to buy) Stock

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the Governor of The Public Investment Fund ("PIF"), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is a holder of securities of Uber Technologies, Inc. (the "Issuer"). The Board of Directors (the "Board") of PIF exercises investment control over the securities of the Issuer held by PIF by majority vote of the members of the Board.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther

AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

3884 PRINCE TURKI IBN ABDUL AZIZ AL-AWALX ROAD

RIYADH, T0 11452

Signatures /s/ H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan 3/23/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.