UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

03/23/2020 | 06:18am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

Uber Technologies, Inc [ UBER ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3884 PRINCE TURKI IBN ABDUL

3/2/2020

AZIZ AL-AWAL, ROAD

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RIYADH, T0 11452

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Call Option (right

$35.00

3/2/2020

P

500

3/2/2020

1/15/2021

Common

50000

$455.00

500

D

to buy)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the Governor of The Public Investment Fund ("PIF"), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is a holder of securities of Uber Technologies, Inc. (the "Issuer"). The Board of Directors (the "Board") of PIF exercises investment control over the securities of the Issuer held by PIF by majority vote of the members of the Board.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficerOther

AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR

3884 PRINCE TURKI IBN ABDUL AZIZ AL-AWALX ROAD

RIYADH, T0 11452

Signatures

/s/ H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan

3/23/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 830 M
EBIT 2020 -3 373 M
Net income 2020 -3 829 M
Finance 2020 839 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 36 768 M
