Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT

02/06/2020 | 08:38pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Camp Garrett

Uber Technologies, Inc [ UBER ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR

2/4/2020

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

2/4/2020

S

(1)

18439.00

D

$38.0327

(2)

49620169.00

I

Expa-1,

LLC (3)

Common Stock

2/4/2020

S

(1)

151561.00

D

$38.6941

(4)

49468608.00

I

Expa-1,

LLC (3)

Common Stock

2/5/2020

S

(1)

143685.00

D

$37.2902

(5)

49324923.00

I

Expa-1,

LLC (3)

Common Stock

2/5/2020

S

(1)

26315.00

D

$37.9895

(6)

49298608.00

I

Expa-1,

LLC (3)

Common Stock

2/6/2020

S

(3)

170000.00

D

$37.032

(7)

49128608.00

I

Expa-1,

LLC (3)

Expa

Common Stock

955666.00

I

Holdings,

Inc. (8)

RMG

Common Stock

7523999.00

I

2018

Trust (9)

RMG

Common Stock

12476001.00

I

2019

Trust (10)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This transaction was made pursuant to Mr. Camp's existing Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  2. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $37.30 to $38.29, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Uber Technologies, Inc., any security holder of Uber Technologies, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (2), (4), (5), (6), and (7) to this Form 4.
  3. Mr. Camp serves as the sole manager of Expa-1, LLC and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by Expa-1, LLC.
  4. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $38.30 to $38.98, inclusive.
  5. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $36.74 to $37.73, inclusive.
  6. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $37.74 to $38.70, inclusive.
  7. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $36.75 to $37.39, inclusive.
  1. Mr. Camp serves as the sole officer of Expa Holdings, Inc. and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by Expa Holdings, Inc.
  2. Mr. Camp serves as the sole trustee of RMG 2018 Trust and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by RMG 2018 Trust.
  3. Mr. Camp serves as the sole trustee of RMG 2019 Trust and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by RMG 2019 Trust.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Camp Garrett

1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR

X

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103

Signatures

/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Garrett Camp

2/6/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 01:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
