Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CAMP GARRETT

Mr. Camp serves as the sole manager of Expa-1, LLC and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by Expa-1, LLC. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $28.01 to $29.00, inclusive. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $29.01 to $29.79, inclusive. Represents a gift of shares held by Expa-1, LLC. Following the transaction, the reporting person has neither investment control over nor a pecuniary interest in the transferred shares. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $25.62 to $26.61, inclusive. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.62 to $27.61, inclusive. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $27.62 to $28.12, inclusive. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $22.12 to $23.11, inclusive. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $23.12 to $24.11, inclusive. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $24.12 to $24.65, inclusive. Mr. Camp serves as the sole officer of Expa Holdings, Inc. and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by Expa Holdings, Inc. Mr. Camp serves as the sole trustee of RMG 2018 Trust and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by RMG 2018 Trust. Mr. Camp serves as the sole trustee of RMG 2019 Trust and has sole voting and dispositive power over the shares held by RMG 2019 Trust.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner OfficerOther Camp Garrett 1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR X SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103 Signatures /s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Garrett Camp 3/12/2020

