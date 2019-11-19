Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CEREMONY GLEN

Represents the number of shares required to be sold by the reporting person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of the RSUs. This sale is mandated by the Issuer's election under its equity incentive plans to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and does not represent a discretionary trade by the reporting person.
The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.3900 to $26.8900, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Uber Technologies, Inc., any security holder of Uber Technologies, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within this range.
Chief Accounting Officer and Global Corporate Controller.
Ceremony Glen
1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Glen Ceremony
11/19/2019
