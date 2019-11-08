Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GUPTA MANIK

The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $25.62 to $26.60, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Uber Technologies, Inc., any security holder of Uber Technologies, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (2) and (3) to this Form 4.