Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.3900 to $26.8900, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Uber Technologies, Inc., any security holder of Uber Technologies, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within this range.

Represents the number of shares required to be sold by the reporting person to cover tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of the RSUs. This sale is mandated by the Issuer's election under its equity incentive plans to require the satisfaction of tax withholding obligations to be funded by a "sell to cover" transaction and does not represent a discretionary trade by the reporting person.

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.