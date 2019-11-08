Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership KALANICK TRAVIS CORDELL

This transaction was made pursuant to Mr. Kalanick's existing Rule 10b5-1 plan.
The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $25.99 to $26.98, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Uber Technologies, Inc., any security holder of Uber Technologies, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnotes (2), (4), (5) and
(6) to this Form 4.
Shares are held by TCK Five-Year CRUT for which Mr. Kalanick is the sole beneficial owner.
The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.99 to $27.52, inclusive.
The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $26.59 to $27.40, inclusive.
The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $27.00 to $27.61, inclusive.
The Form 4s filed on May 13 and May 16, 2019, inadvertently overreported the number of shares of common stock directly beneficially owned by Mr. Kalanick by 270,000 shares. This has been corrected, and the total number of shares of common stock directly beneficially owned by Mr. Kalanick is 75,383,808.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
Kalanick Travis Cordell
1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR X SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
Signatures
/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Travis Kalanick
11/8/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2019 02:39:09 UTC