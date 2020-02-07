Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership MARTELLO WAN LING

The restricted stock units are scheduled to vest on December 31, 2020, subject to earlier vesting in certain circumstances. Upon vesting, restricted stock units become payable in cash or common stock on a one-for-one basis at the election of the issuer.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Martello Wan Ling
1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR
X
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
Signatures
/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Wan Ling Martello
2/7/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
