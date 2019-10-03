Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN

Shares withheld to satisfy tax liability upon vesting of restricted stock units on October 1, 2019.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Pham Thuan
1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR
Chief Technology Officer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
Signatures
/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Thuan Pham
10/3/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
