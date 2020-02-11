Uber Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN

This transaction was made pursuant to Mr. Pham's existing Rule 10b5-1 plan.
The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $40.0000 to $40.3600, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Uber Technologies, Inc., any security holder of Uber Technologies, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within this range.
Shares are held by the Nicole Anhdao Pham Annuity Trust for which Mr. Pham serves as trustee.
Shares are held by the Thuan Quang Pham Annuity Trust for which Mr. Pham serves as trustee.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Pham Thuan
1455 MARKET STREET, 4TH FLOOR
Chief Technology Officer
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
Signatures
/s/ Keir Gumbs by Power of Attorney for Thuan Pham
2/11/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Uber Technologies Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 01:03:09 UTC