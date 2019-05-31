Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies Inc    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(UBER)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Alibaba, Big Lots, Nio, or Uber Technologies?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 02:32pm BST

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for ACB, BABA, BIG, NIO, and UBER.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-aurora-cannabis-alibaba-big-lots-nio-or-uber-technologies-300859775.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC
02:32pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Alibaba, Big..
PR
02:08pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Tumble Amid Trump Tariffs On Mexico, Fresh Chi..
DJ
01:55pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Markets cool off after wild session
AQ
01:37pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : drivers protest, AmCham Taipei wants chief digital officer f..
AQ
01:35pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Continues With its Drive to Empower Women Cricketers - Press..
AQ
11:49aStocks to Watch: Uber, Gap, Costco Wholesale, Zuora, and Okta
DJ
06:21aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
AQ
01:53aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : cites tight competition after posting $1 billion loss
AQ
01:21aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1 billion in quarter, hitting forecast, as revenue ri..
AQ
12:46aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Palestinian Uber driver in L.A. kicks 2 Jewish women out of ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About