Uber Technologies : Warns of Roughly $2 Billion Hit to 1Q Results

04/16/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Uber Technologies Inc. warned March quarter results will take a hit from a roughly $2 billion adjustment to its minority equity investments.

The company on Thursday said with much of the world currently being on some form of lockdown tied to the coronavirus pandemic, it would record an impairment charge for the first quarter as it lowered the carrying value of some minority equity investments by an estimated $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion.

Uber said a financial assistance program for drivers and delivery people would lower revenue by an estimated $17 million to $22 million in the first quarter and $60 million to $80 million in the second quarter.

Uber is slated to report first-quarter results next month.

The company also withdrew financial guidance for the year, citing uncertainty over the impact of the pandemic.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 222 M
EBIT 2020 -3 638 M
Net income 2020 -4 169 M
Debt 2020 310 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,13x
EV / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 47 345 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 41,52  $
Last Close Price 27,03  $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.83%47 345
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.40%482 891
NETFLIX, INC.31.89%187 261
NASPERS LIMITED1.01%61 678
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-7.20%25 782
COSTAR GROUP, INC.7.18%23 498
