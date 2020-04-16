Uber Technologies : Warns of Roughly $2 Billion Hit to 1Q Results

By Maria Armental

Uber Technologies Inc. warned March quarter results will take a hit from a roughly $2 billion adjustment to its minority equity investments.

The company on Thursday said with much of the world currently being on some form of lockdown tied to the coronavirus pandemic, it would record an impairment charge for the first quarter as it lowered the carrying value of some minority equity investments by an estimated $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion.

Uber said a financial assistance program for drivers and delivery people would lower revenue by an estimated $17 million to $22 million in the first quarter and $60 million to $80 million in the second quarter.

Uber is slated to report first-quarter results next month.

The company also withdrew financial guidance for the year, citing uncertainty over the impact of the pandemic.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com