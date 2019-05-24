Log in
Uber Technologies Inc

UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(UBER)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : first employee, Ryan Graves, resigns from board

0
05/24/2019
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the NYSE in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber's first employee and one-time chief executive Ryan Graves will step down from the company's board of directors, Uber said on Friday.

Graves this week informed the company of his intention to resign from the board, beginning Monday. Graves started at Uber in 2010 as the first employee and held a brief stint as CEO until co-founder Travis Kalanick took over that position. Graves is no longer working at Uber but had remained on the board.

Uber held an initial public offering earlier this month, raising $8 billion; its stock is trading about 8% below its IPO price.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Heather Somerville

