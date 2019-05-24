Uber Technologies : first employee, Ryan Graves, resigns from board

Graves this week informed the company of his intention to resign from the board, beginning Monday. Graves started at Uber in 2010 as the first employee and held a brief stint as CEO until co-founder Travis Kalanick took over that position. Graves is no longer working at Uber but had remained on the board.

Uber held an initial public offering earlier this month, raising $8 billion; its stock is trading about 8% below its IPO price.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Leslie Adler)

