Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies Inc    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(UBER)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies : to open third Latin America support center in Bogota

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 10:02pm EDT
A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the NYSE in New York

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Uber will spend $40 million over five years to open its third support center in Latin America in September in the Colombian capital Bogota, the company said on Wednesday.

The center, which Uber said in a statement will eventually create 600 jobs, will "give specialized support in services and security to users, partner drivers and partner deliverers for the applications Uber and Uber Eats in Latin America."

Uber is popular in Colombia even though the government has said it is illegal to use the app and it will suspend for 25 years the licenses of drivers caught working for the platform.

Uber said in the statement that it hopes to have a dialogue with the government that will contribute to regulation of ride-hailing apps.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said last month it is beginning to recruit drivers ahead of its launch in Bogota in the coming months.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : to open third Latin America support center in Bogota
RE
05/22UBER AND LYFT TO TURN THE WHEELS ON : industry experts
RE
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Offers Exciting Opportunity for Cricket Fans - Press Release..
AQ
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : US Uber driver accused of Somalia war crimes ordered to pay ..
AQ
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : makes long-desired arrival at Sonoma County Airport to compe..
AQ
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Man, 36, Docked For Allegedly Defrauding Uber Driver Of N47,..
AQ
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : partners with ICC for Men's Cricket World Cup 2019
AQ
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : offers exciting cricket opportunity for fans
AQ
05/22SOMALI WAR CRIMINAL DROVE FOR UBER : US court
AQ
05/22UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Careem rival Talixo ride hailing app eyeing out Middle East
AQ
More news
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Barnaby Merrick Harford Chief Operating Officer
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Arianna Huffington Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%69 976
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD7.69%415 164
NETFLIX32.36%152 201
NASPERS LIMITED14.39%97 707
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.51%23 725
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP - ADR6.66%22 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About