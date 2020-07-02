Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uber Under Pressure to Beef Up Food Delivery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

By Tim Higgins

Uber Technologies Inc. needs a win.

After a failed bid for Grubhub Inc., the ride-hailing giant is trying to buy much smaller food-delivery company Postmates Inc. as it seeks surer footing in the era of Covid-19.

The San Francisco-based company needs to get stronger in the competitive world of food delivery as the pandemic has crushed its rides business and surging infections have subsumed early hopes for an economic recovery and people returning to offices.

The food-delivery industry was ripe for consolidation even before the pandemic hit, as the biggest companies turned their sights toward making profits on the heels of fast and expensive growth and amid increasingly overlapping markets. As consumers stayed home to stop the spread of the virus, food-delivery became a lifeline for restaurants battered by lockdowns and a relative area of activity in a deteriorating economy.

"Uber's back is against the wall to do a deal in food delivery given the consolidation phase has kicked off," said Dan Ives, an analyst for Wedbush Securities. "They're at the prom looking for a dance partner and there's really only one in the room: It's Postmates."

Mr. Ives estimates that Uber Eats could save itself seven to 10 years of trying to grow its business with a Postmates acquisition.

In May, Uber cut roughly a quarter of its workforce and Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company planned to trim $1 billion in fixed costs after stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the coronavirus ravaged the company's core business. Rides, which accounted for three-quarters of Uber's revenue before the pandemic, plunged as much as 80% in April. Last month Mr. Khosrowshahi said that had improved somewhat to a 70% decline.

He said in May that Uber Eats, the company's delivery arm, was a bright spot. In the first quarter, Eats gross bookings surged 52% from the year-earlier period to $4.68 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet, on average, expect the category's second-quarter gross bookings to jump 65% from last year to $5.6 billion.

Shares of the ride-hailing giant soared after reports this week that it's in talks to acquire San Francisco-based Postmates for $2.6 billion, as investors bet a tie-up would allow the company to find savings amid the costly work of building out a delivery operation. When news emerged June 10 that Grubhub had spurned Uber for another suitor, Uber's shares had one of their worst days of the year, underscoring the importance of some kind of deal.

The ride-hailing giant's shares have recovered from lows hit in March as Uber cut jobs and costs and made clear efforts to reposition itself amid the pandemic, but they haven't returned to levels preceding news of GrubHub's sale.

Food delivery is an expensive undertaking, and companies have offered steep discounts to get consumers to try out their services. Morgan Stanley projects that Eats will lose $340 million next year globally.

Uber didn't respond to a request for comment.

A deal would boost the ride-hailing company's food footprint in Los Angeles and Phoenix, where Postmates has 35% and 19% of those markets, respectively, according to research firm Second Measure.

Brian Nowak, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, estimates U.S. food-delivery sales will grow to about $45 billion this year from $31 billion in 2019. Mr. Nowak raised his estimate for 2020 based on an expected shift to online ordering amid shelter-at-home orders. He sees the industry growing to $86 billion in sales in 2025.

With about 23% of the U.S. market, Uber Eats slightly edged out Grubhub in meal delivery sales in May, to be ranked No. 2 behind DoorDash's 45%, according to Second Measure. Postmates had 8% of the U.S. sales that month, the most recent data available from the researcher.

Uber's attempt to acquire Grubhub fell apart in June, in part because of regulatory concerns that it would create a monopoly in New York City. Instead, Grubhub turned to Dutch food-delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com in a deal valued at $7 billion.

After that, Postmates, the smallest among the major U.S. players, was seen as the next likely target for Uber. Should a deal come together, it could be announced next week if not sooner, according to a person familiar with the matter. There's no guarantee a deal will be reached and Postmates, which has held discussions with other possible buyers since at least last year, has been simultaneously planning an initial public offering.

When Uber reported results for the first quarter in May, Mr. Khosrowshahi said that along with growth in food delivery, he was encouraged by early signs from markets that were beginning to open back up.

But a return to normal is unlikely soon, as a recent surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in states such as Florida, Texas and California force or extend shutdown measures indefinitely.

California's turn from bright spot to hot spot is especially troublesome for Uber, as two of its largest markets -- Los Angeles and San Francisco -- are located in the state. Those cities along with New York City, Chicago and London made up almost a quarter of the company's gross ride bookings last year. Analysts surveyed by FactSet, on average, expect Uber's ride-hailing gross bookings to decline 62% in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday rolled back some reopening plans as cases explode across America's most populous state. Among the latest directives: mandatory closure of many indoor restaurants.

Write to Tim Higgins at Tim.Higgins@WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUBHUB INC. 1.07% 69.87 Delayed Quote.42.13%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.38% 47.79 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.82% 30.68 Delayed Quote.2.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:46pUber Under Pressure to Beef Up Food Delivery
DJ
04:30pUBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aLYFT : Uber and Lyft partner with foundation to promote rideshare safety
AQ
08:07aThe heat's on Corporate America to reveal racial diversity data
RE
02:16aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Heller v. Uber – What Employers Need To Know
AQ
02:15aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supreme Court Finds Uber Arbitration Agreement Invalid Due T..
AQ
07/01In Brazil, delivery drivers for Uber, Rappi and others protest amid pandemic
RE
07/01UBER TECHNOLOGIES : rolls out enhanced safety measures amid Covid-19 outbreak - ..
AQ
07/01BEWARE OF BOILERPLATE CONTRACTS : Uber Technology Inc. V. Heller, 2020 SCC 16
AQ
07/01UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supreme Court Of Canada Rules Uber Arbitration Clause Invali..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 089 M - -
Net income 2020 -5 861 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 52 765 M 52 765 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 41,53 $
Last Close Price 30,43 $
Spread / Highest target 90,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.32%52 765
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED38.05%609 562
NETFLIX, INC.50.09%213 586
NASPERS LIMITED37.88%79 228
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.73.12%48 144
COSTAR GROUP, INC.20.11%28 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group