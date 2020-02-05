Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Uber Technologies, Inc.    UBER

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Uber gets permit to restart testing its self-driving cars in California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 02:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Uber Technologies' logo.

Uber Technologies Inc has been allowed to restart testing its self-driving vehicles with a backup driver in California, almost two years after its autonomous car killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles issued a permit on Wednesday to the company's self-driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies.

The company said it does not have immediate plans to engage in autonomous driving in the state, adding it would notify regulatory stakeholders before doing so.

The ride-hailing firm has taken a more cautious approach to testing its self-driving vehicles after the Arizona accident in March 2018, which led to the first death involving an autonomous vehicle.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:13aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : How green is the future of ground transportation?
AQ
02/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CHAI NELSON
PU
02/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership KRISHNAMURTHY N..
PU
02/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN
PU
02/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership WEST TONY
PU
02/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL
PU
02/04MICHAEL DELL : U.S. Pushing Effort for 5G Networks Without Huawei -- Update
DJ
02/04UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval ..
AQ
02/03Taxi Regulator Nominee Vows to Help Struggling New York City Drivers
DJ
02/03UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 101 M
EBIT 2019 -8 657 M
Net income 2019 -8 488 M
Finance 2019 6 054 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,86x
P/E ratio 2020 -17,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,23x
EV / Sales2020 3,33x
Capitalization 65 725 M
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 45,20  $
Last Close Price 38,53  $
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.56%62 569
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.58%458 510
NETFLIX14.04%152 591
NASPERS LIMITED12.20%72 923
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.3.18%26 219
COSTAR GROUP, INC.10.28%24 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group