The company said it had not yet seen enough progress from the Hong Kong government on reform of its ridesharing regulations to be able to move.

"We have seen strong public support for reform, but not the level of certainty from the government that we need," Uber said in a statement. "As we continue those efforts, we have decided to keep Singapore as a regional hub for the medium term."

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)