UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/06 04:10:00 pm
34.71 USD   +4.55%
05:54pCalifornia judge weighs Uber, Lyft driver classifications
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Uber rides demand takes COVID-19 hit but food-delivery business doubles

08/06/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delivery bags with logos of Uber Eats are seen on a street in central Kiev

Uber Technologies Inc said demand for its food-delivery service more than doubled in the second quarter as many users remained largely homebound, while demand for ride-hailing trips was only marginally recovering from pandemic rock-bottom.

The company said that despite those larger challenges it is sticking to its goal of being profitable on an adjusted basis before the end of 2021 thanks to stringent cost-cutting measures and a strong balance sheet. Uber recorded an adjusted loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $837 million in the second quarter.

Shares were down 2.9% at $33.72 in after-hours trading. The stock had risen 4.5% in the regular session.

Ride-hailing trips, in the past responsible for nearly two-thirds of Uber's revenue, increased 5 percentage points from their low in April, but gross bookings remained down 75% from last year.

Uber's chief executive officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, told analysts on a conference call on Thursday that rides recovery depended on the ability of different countries to contain the virus, with the recovery so far led by Asia, excluding India.

In Hong Kong and New Zealand, rides bookings at times exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels, while trip requests in Germany, France and Spain have improved to just a 35% decline from a year ago.

"Our global geographic footprint remains a huge advantage," Khosrowshahi said.

Uber Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai said the company's profitability timeline in 2021 depended on the ability to combat the virus, with the situation in the United States becoming "murkier, not clearer" over the past few weeks.

The company on Thursday posted a $1.8 billion net loss in the months from April to June, including charges related to the laying off of 23% of its global workforce during a period when infections of the novel coronavirus continued to spread in the United States, Uber's largest market.

The number of active platform users across the 69 countries in which Uber operates nearly halved year-over-year, from 99 million to 55 million.

Uber's second-quarter revenue fell 29% to $2.24 billion from the year prior, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at Uber Eats doubled to $1.2 billion, boosted by greater demand for delivery as Americans largely continue to stay home. Uber last month expanded its delivery reach by announcing the acquisition of Postmates Inc for $2.65 billion to expand the business of supplying everyday goods.

Uber's ride-hailing segment remained battered by the coronavirus crisis, with revenue from the United States and Canada, its largest market, declining $1.25 billion. Nevertheless, ride-hailing was the only segment generating an adjusted EBITDA profit, of $50 million.

Uber Eats, whose gross bookings more than doubled, continued its loss-making streak but narrowed losses, recording a $232 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter. CFO Chai said Uber expected losses in the third quarter to be roughly the same.

He also told analysts that Uber's food-delivery business would be profitable in the vast majority of countries in which it operates within a couple years.

By Tina Bellon and Akanksha Rana

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 759 M - -
Net income 2020 -6 141 M - -
Net Debt 2020 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 57 568 M 57 568 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Uber Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 41,42 $
Last Close Price 33,20 $
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan Independent Director
David I. Trujillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.63%57 568
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED47.90%687 959
NETFLIX, INC.55.18%221 438
PROSUS N.V.24.73%165 336
NASPERS LIMITED40.69%80 651
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.66.67%46 693
