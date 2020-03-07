Log in
Uber says it will compensate drivers diagnosed with coronavirus

03/07/2020 | 06:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the NYSE in New York

Uber Technologies Inc said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

The company has already started compensating drivers in some markets and is planning to implement the same benefits for drivers and delivery people worldwide, it said in a statement.

Bloomberg earlier reported Uber's move to pay drivers exposed to the coronavirus in the United States, and said it had already compensated five quarantined but ultimately non-infected drivers in Britain and Mexico.

Uber has repeatedly said that its drivers are properly classified as contractors. By classifying contractors as employees, technology companies like Uber, DoorDash and Postmates Inc would be subject to labour laws that require higher pay and other benefits, such as medical insurance.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

