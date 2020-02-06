Log in
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UBER)
  Report
02/06 05:19:44 pm
38.67 USD   +5.05%
05:10pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Moves Closer to Profitability as Revenue Climbs -- Update
DJ
05:05pCasper Sleep Shares Jump on First Day of Trading -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:27pUBER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Uber sees profit by end of 2020, ahead of previous target

02/06/2020 | 04:51pm EST
An Uber Eats food delivery courier rides an electric bike in Geneva

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday moved forward by a year its target to achieve profitability on an adjusted basis to the fourth quarter of 2020, sending its shares up 7.3% in after-hours trading.

The company's chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, revealed the new target on a conference call with investors after the company reported results for the fourth quarter of last year, in which it continued to lose money.

Uber in November promised to be profitable on an adjusted basis by the end of 2021, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and other items.

In the fourth quarter, Uber drew more customers to its ride-hailing and food delivery business in a boost to its fourth-quarter revenue, but high costs at Uber Eats meant Uber continued to lose money as it tries to outspend competitors.

Total revenue rose 37% to $4.07 billion (£3.15 billion) on a yearly basis, compared with analysts' average estimate of $4.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to Uber widened to $1.1 billion, or 64 cents per share, from a loss of $887 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Three-quarters of Uber's revenue came from its ride-hailing service, available in more than 700 cities worldwide. The core segment had its best quarter yet and on its own, Uber's ride-hailing business would already be profitable, but the company is burning through cash pursuing an array of other initiatives.

The company said its monthly active users rose to 111 million globally, also in line with estimates of 110.78 million.

Gross bookings, a measure of total value of rides before driver costs and other expenses, rose 28% to $18.13 billion from a year earlier, compared with estimates of $18.03 billion.

But Uber's total costs rose 25.2% to $5.04 billion in the quarter, as the company spent heavily on expanding its food delivery platform.

While revenue at Uber Eats grew nearly 14% on a quarterly basis, Uber also increased spending to attract drivers, with promotional incentives outpacing the segment's revenue growth. Promotional costs as a share of revenue at Uber's Eats business grew 4% from the third quarter.

Uber was the biggest of a group of Silicon Valley startups that went public last year against the backdrop of a global stock market sell-off sparked by trade tensions between the United States and China. Uber also faces increased regulation in several countries and fights with its drivers over wages and working conditions.

In reaching its profitability goal, Uber has vowed to exit markets where it could not become the dominant food delivery player.

The company in January sold its food-ordering business in India to local competitor Zomato, in exchange taking a stake in the startup. The Indian business contributed only 3% of gross bookings in the first nine months of last year, but accounted for a quarter of the company's adjusted operating losses.

Investors welcomed the news as a sign of Uber prioritising profit over growth, sending the company's shares up on Jan. 21, the day after the announcement.

By Munsif Vengattil and Tina Bellon

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 101 M
EBIT 2019 -8 657 M
Net income 2019 -8 488 M
Finance 2019 6 054 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,60x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,02x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
Capitalization 62 791 M
Technical analysis trends UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 45,20  $
Last Close Price 36,81  $
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dara Khosrowshahi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald D. Sugar Chairman
Nelson J. Chai Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Garrett Camp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.77%62 569
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.36%458 510
NETFLIX14.25%152 591
NASPERS LIMITED13.37%72 923
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-1.71%26 219
COSTAR GROUP, INC.14.60%24 180
