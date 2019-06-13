Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UBI Banca    UBI   IT0003487029

UBI BANCA

(UBI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UBI Banca : Foreign investors take up 55% of UBI senior non-preferred bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 01:51pm EDT
UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Foreign investors have taken up 55% of a 500 million euro (£445 million) "senior non-preferred" (SNP) bond issued on Thursday by Italy's fifth-biggest lender UBI Banca.

SNP bonds rank below senior bonds in the event of a default and banks use them to comply with regulatory requirements on debt that can be wiped out to absorb potential losses.

UBI had launched its first SNP bond in April last year before a new anti-establishment Italian government clashed with the European Commission over budget plans.

This pushed up financing costs for Italian issuers and effectively shut its lenders out of international debt markets.

UBI's issue is the first benchmark-sized bond from an Italian bank in the past two months.

A hunt for returns after the European Central Bank last week pushed back the timing of any potential rate hike to the second half of 2020, coupled with Rome's efforts to avoid a fresh row with Brussels over public finances, have fed demand for higher-yielding Italian paper.

Italy's Treasury on Wednesday sold 6 billion euros of a new 20-year bond and, on Thursday ,it went on to meet the top of its planned issue range at a bond auction, paying the lowest 7- and 15-year yields in a year.

UBI said in a statement that French investors bought 17% of the issue, followed by buyers in Britain and Ireland who took up a combined 14% share.

Nordic investors took 8% of the issue, while German buyers accounted for 5% and investors in Spain and Portugal a combined 5%, UBI said.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBI BANCA
01:51pUBI BANCA : Foreign investors take up 55% of UBI senior non-preferred bond
RE
05/28EUROPE MARKETS: Italian Stocks Send Europe Screeching Into Reverse
DJ
05/22Foreign funds loosen bearish bet on big Italian banks
RE
05/20UBI BANCA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/15Italy's Bper not looking to rescue Carige - CEO
RE
05/08H. 14 : 11 - UBI Banca: consolidated results as at 31 March 2019
PU
05/08H.13 : 21 - UBI Banca: Verification of the possession of suitability requirement..
PU
04/16H. 17.57 - UBI BANCA : Costituzione Comitati e nomina CD
PU
04/12H. 13.39 - UBI BANCA : Shareholders' Meeting April 2019
PU
04/12UBI BANCA : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 588 M
EBIT 2019 1 200 M
Net income 2019 444 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,79%
P/E ratio 2019 6,18
P/E ratio 2020 5,09
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 2 654 M
Chart UBI BANCA
Duration : Period :
UBI Banca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBI BANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,89 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Massiah Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Letizia Maria Brichetto Arnaboldi Moratti Chairman-Management Board
Andrea Moltrasio Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elvio Sonnino Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Elisabetta Stegher Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBI BANCA-7.46%2 943
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.93%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.61%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%214 502
WELLS FARGO-2.54%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About