h. 18.22 - UBI Banca: launch of a programme to purchase own shares at the service of the 2017 short-term incentive scheme

PRESS RELEASE

LAUNCH OF A PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE OWN SHARES AT THE SERVICE OF THE

2017 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE SCHEME

Bergamo, 1 October 2018 - UBI Banca informs that in order to implement a shareholder resolution dated 7th April 2017 and disclosed to the market on that same date, it intends to start a programme to purchase treasury shares at the service of the 2017 short-term incentive scheme for the "identified staff" of the Group.

Details of the programme to purchase treasury shares are given below in accordance with Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU.

The aims of the programme

A short-term incentive scheme relating to 2017 has been put in place for "Identified Staff", except for "Members of the Governing Bodies", with a structure from the viewpoint of variable remuneration which, in line with the principles of the applicable regulations, provides for the grant of financial instruments for a portion equal to at least 50% of variable remuneration earned.

The mechanism that has been identified for granting financial instruments is the grant of treasury shares held by the Parent to the "Identified Staff" of the Group and also the grant of UCITS financial instruments created by Group companies to the "Identified Staff" of the Group's asset management company (Pramerica SGR S.p.A.).

The maximum budget in cash allocated to the programme, the maximum number of shares to be purchased, the duration of the programme and the procedures by which purchases may be made

The incentive scheme involves the ability to purchase ordinary shares of UBI Banca on the market for a maximum amount of approximately €3.5 million, with the possibility of also using, at the service of this incentive scheme, the remaining treasury shares held in portfolio by UBI Banca, resulting from previous purchases at the service of prior year incentive schemes.

With regard to the above, the number of shares to be purchased was calculated at 89,191 shares, consisting of the number to be added to shares resulting from prior purchases already held in portfolio by UBI Banca.

The purchase of the aforementioned 89,191 treasury shares will take place in accordance with the procedures set out in Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Law and paragraph 1, letter b) of Art. 144 bis of the Issuers' Regulations and also in full compliance with the measures to prevent market abuse and with the relative market practices permitted by the Consob. More specifically, the purchase will take place on regulated markets according to operating procedures that ensure equal treatment between shareholders and do not allow the direct linking of proposals to purchase to predetermined proposals to sell.

The shares will be purchased by and not later than 7th October 2018, in compliance with the time limit of within 18 months of the issue of the authorisation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 7th April 2017. The purchases will be made at a price not less than and not greater than 10% compared to the reference price for the UBI Banca share in the market session preceding each single purchase transaction.

The share purchase programme will be co-ordinated by Akros, which will act with complete independence in making the purchases, and with no influence exerted by UBI Banca on the timing of those purchases. The daily amounts purchased will not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of trades of UBI Banca shares on regulated markets, calculated on the basis of the average daily volume of trades over the 20 days of trading prior to the date of purchase.

We report that as of today UBI Banca holds a total of 5,169,009 treasury shares in portfolio accounting for 0.45% of the share capital.

In compliance with the regulations in force, UBI Banca will make adequate disclosures to the public (including disclosures on the Group's website atwww.ubibanca.it) of the purchase transactions carried out from the time-to-time by the end of the seventh trading day following the execution of the transactions themselves. Any changes made to the aforementioned purchase programme will be promptly disclosed by the Bank to the public.

