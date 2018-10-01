Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UBI Banca    UBI   IT0003487029

UBI BANCA (UBI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

h. 18.22 - UBI Banca: launch of a programme to purchase own shares at the service of the 2017 short-term incentive scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

LAUNCH OF A PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE OWN SHARES AT THE SERVICE OF THE

2017 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE SCHEME

Bergamo, 1 October 2018 - UBI Banca informs that in order to implement a shareholder resolution dated 7th April 2017 and disclosed to the market on that same date, it intends to start a programme to purchase treasury shares at the service of the 2017 short-term incentive scheme for the "identified staff" of the Group.

Details of the programme to purchase treasury shares are given below in accordance with Delegated Regulation 2016/1052/EU.

The aims of the programme

A short-term incentive scheme relating to 2017 has been put in place for "Identified Staff", except for "Members of the Governing Bodies", with a structure from the viewpoint of variable remuneration which, in line with the principles of the applicable regulations, provides for the grant of financial instruments for a portion equal to at least 50% of variable remuneration earned.

The mechanism that has been identified for granting financial instruments is the grant of treasury shares held by the Parent to the "Identified Staff" of the Group and also the grant of UCITS financial instruments created by Group companies to the "Identified Staff" of the Group's asset management company (Pramerica SGR S.p.A.).

The maximum budget in cash allocated to the programme, the maximum number of shares to be purchased, the duration of the programme and the procedures by which purchases may be made

The incentive scheme involves the ability to purchase ordinary shares of UBI Banca on the market for a maximum amount of approximately €3.5 million, with the possibility of also using, at the service of this incentive scheme, the remaining treasury shares held in portfolio by UBI Banca, resulting from previous purchases at the service of prior year incentive schemes.

With regard to the above, the number of shares to be purchased was calculated at 89,191 shares, consisting of the number to be added to shares resulting from prior purchases already held in portfolio by UBI Banca.

The purchase of the aforementioned 89,191 treasury shares will take place in accordance with the procedures set out in Art. 132 of the Consolidated Finance Law and paragraph 1, letter b) of Art. 144 bis of the Issuers' Regulations and also in full compliance with the measures to prevent market abuse and with the relative market practices permitted by the Consob. More specifically, the purchase will take place on regulated markets according to operating procedures that ensure equal treatment between shareholders and do not allow the direct linking of proposals to purchase to predetermined proposals to sell.

The shares will be purchased by and not later than 7th October 2018, in compliance with the time limit of within 18 months of the issue of the authorisation granted by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 7th April 2017. The purchases will be made at a price not less than and not greater than 10% compared to the reference price for the UBI Banca share in the market session preceding each single purchase transaction.

The share purchase programme will be co-ordinated by Akros, which will act with complete independence in making the purchases, and with no influence exerted by UBI Banca on the timing of those purchases. The daily amounts purchased will not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of trades of UBI Banca shares on regulated markets, calculated on the basis of the average daily volume of trades over the 20 days of trading prior to the date of purchase.

We report that as of today UBI Banca holds a total of 5,169,009 treasury shares in portfolio accounting for 0.45% of the share capital.

In compliance with the regulations in force, UBI Banca will make adequate disclosures to the public (including disclosures on the Group's website atwww.ubibanca.it) of the purchase transactions carried out from the time-to-time by the end of the seventh trading day following the execution of the transactions themselves. Any changes made to the aforementioned purchase programme will be promptly disclosed by the Bank to the public.

For further information please contact:

UBI Banca - Investor Relations -Tel.+39 035 3922217 Email: investor.relations@ubibanca.it

UBI Banca - Media Relations - Tel.+39 027781 4213 - 4932 - 4936 Email: media.relations@ubibanca.it

Copy of this press release is available on the website www.ubibanca.it

Disclaimer

UBI Banca – Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 17:56:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBI BANCA
07:57pH. 18.22 - UBI BANCA : launch of a programme to purchase own shares at the servi..
PU
09/28H. 18.17 - UBI BANCA : Cartolarizzazione di 2,75 miliardi di sofferenze - perfe..
PU
09/14H. 17.42 - UBI BANCA : Assemblea Azionisti
PU
09/06H. 21.25 - UBI BANCA : trade union agreement
PU
08/03Banco BPM shortlists three bidders for large bad loan sale
RE
08/03UBI BANCA : Italy's UBI Banca speeds up bad loan clean-up
RE
08/03UBI BANCA : Half-year results
CO
08/03UBI BANCA : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/02H. 23.58 - UBI BANCA : securitisation of a bad loan portfolio with GACS
PU
07/31UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SPA : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/11Euro Rally On Italian No-Exit Assurances (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
06/11WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Stability Pledge Rallies Italian Assets 
06/11Stability pledge rallies Italian assets 
05/14UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 677 M
EBIT 2018 1 226 M
Net income 2018 362 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 11,09
P/E ratio 2019 6,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 3 955 M
Chart UBI BANCA
Duration : Period :
UBI Banca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBI BANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,91 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Massiah Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Letizia Maria Brichetto Arnaboldi Moratti Chairman-Management Board
Andrea Moltrasio Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elvio Sonnino Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Elisabetta Stegher Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBI BANCA-5.21%4 978
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.52%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA-0.20%299 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-6.94%290 222
WELLS FARGO-13.37%254 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.73%236 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.