h.19.18 - UBI Banca: DBRS conferma i rating di UBI

UBI BANCA

UBI BANCA

(UBI)
UBI Banca: DBRS conferma i rating di UBI

11/20/2019 | 01:25pm EST

DBRS MORNINGSTAR CONFERMA I RATING DI UBI BANCA

Bergamo, 20 novembre 2019 - Si informa che in data odierna l'Agenzia DBRS MORNINGSTAR ha confermato tutti i rating di UBI Banca come segue:

  • Long-TermIssuer Rating: "BBB", Trend Stabile
  • Short-TermIssuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile
  • Long-TermSenior Debt: "BBB" Trend Stabile
  • Short-TermDebt: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile
  • Long-TermDeposits: "BBB (high)" Trend Stabile
  • Short-TermDeposits: "R-1 (low)" Trend Stabile
  • Long-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Trend Stabile
  • Short-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "R-1 (low)" Trend Stabile

Il comunicato stampa di DBRS MORNINGSTAR è disponibile sul sito web dell'Agenzia.

***

DBRS MORNINGSTAR CONFIRMS UBI BANCA'S RATINGS

Bergamo, 20 November 2019 - UBI Banca informs that today the agency DBRS MORNINGSTAR confirmed all of UBI Banca's ratings as follows:

  • Long-TermIssuer Rating: "BBB", Stable Trend
  • Short-TermIssuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend
  • Long-TermSenior Debt: "BBB" Stable Trend
  • Short-TermDebt: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend
  • Long-TermDeposits: "BBB (high)" Stable Trend
  • Short-TermDeposits: "R-1 (low)" Stable Trend
  • Long-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Stable Trend
  • Short-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "R-1 (low)" Stable Trend

DBRS MORNINGSTAR press release is available on the website of the Rating Agency.

Per ulteriori informazioni/ For further information please contact :

UBI Banca - Investor relations - Tel. +39 035 3922217

Email: investor.relations@ubibanca.it

UBI Banca - Media relations - Tel. +39 027781 4213 - 4938 Email: media.relations@ubibanca.it

Copia del presente comunicato è disponibile sul sito www.ubibanca.it/ Copy of this press release is available on the website www.ubibanca.it

Disclaimer

UBI Banca – Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 18:24:02 UTC
