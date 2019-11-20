h.19.18 - UBI Banca: DBRS conferma i rating di UBI

DBRS MORNINGSTAR CONFERMA I RATING DI UBI BANCA
Bergamo, 20 novembre 2019 - Si informa che in data odierna l'Agenzia DBRS MORNINGSTAR ha confermato tutti i rating di UBI Banca come segue:
-
Long-TermIssuer Rating: "BBB", Trend Stabile
-
Short-TermIssuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile
-
Long-TermSenior Debt: "BBB" Trend Stabile
-
Short-TermDebt: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile
-
Long-TermDeposits: "BBB (high)" Trend Stabile
-
Short-TermDeposits: "R-1 (low)" Trend Stabile
-
Long-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Trend Stabile
-
Short-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "R-1 (low)" Trend Stabile
Il comunicato stampa di DBRS MORNINGSTAR è disponibile sul sito web dell'Agenzia.
***
DBRS MORNINGSTAR CONFIRMS UBI BANCA'S RATINGS
Bergamo, 20 November 2019 - UBI Banca informs that today the agency DBRS MORNINGSTAR confirmed all of UBI Banca's ratings as follows:
-
Long-TermIssuer Rating: "BBB", Stable Trend
-
Short-TermIssuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend
-
Long-TermSenior Debt: "BBB" Stable Trend
-
Short-TermDebt: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend
-
Long-TermDeposits: "BBB (high)" Stable Trend
-
Short-TermDeposits: "R-1 (low)" Stable Trend
-
Long-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Stable Trend
-
Short-TermCritical Obligations Rating: "R-1 (low)" Stable Trend
DBRS MORNINGSTAR press release is available on the website of the Rating Agency.
