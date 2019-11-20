h.19.18 - UBI Banca: DBRS conferma i rating di UBI

DBRS MORNINGSTAR CONFERMA I RATING DI UBI BANCA

Bergamo, 20 novembre 2019 - Si informa che in data odierna l'Agenzia DBRS MORNINGSTAR ha confermato tutti i rating di UBI Banca come segue:

Long-Term Issuer Rating: "BBB", Trend Stabile

Issuer Rating: "BBB", Trend Stabile Short-Term Issuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile

Issuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile Long-Term Senior Debt: "BBB" Trend Stabile

Senior Debt: "BBB" Trend Stabile Short-Term Debt: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile

Debt: "R-2 (high)" Trend Stabile Long-Term Deposits: "BBB (high)" Trend Stabile

Deposits: "BBB (high)" Trend Stabile Short-Term Deposits: "R-1 (low)" Trend Stabile

Deposits: "R-1 (low)" Trend Stabile Long-Term Critical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Trend Stabile

Critical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Trend Stabile Short-Term Critical Obligations Rating: "R-1 (low)" Trend Stabile

Il comunicato stampa di DBRS MORNINGSTAR è disponibile sul sito web dell'Agenzia.

***

DBRS MORNINGSTAR CONFIRMS UBI BANCA'S RATINGS

Bergamo, 20 November 2019 - UBI Banca informs that today the agency DBRS MORNINGSTAR confirmed all of UBI Banca's ratings as follows:

Long-Term Issuer Rating: "BBB", Stable Trend

Issuer Rating: "BBB", Stable Trend Short-Term Issuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend

Issuer Rating: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend Long-Term Senior Debt: "BBB" Stable Trend

Senior Debt: "BBB" Stable Trend Short-Term Debt: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend

Debt: "R-2 (high)" Stable Trend Long-Term Deposits: "BBB (high)" Stable Trend

Deposits: "BBB (high)" Stable Trend Short-Term Deposits: "R-1 (low)" Stable Trend

Deposits: "R-1 (low)" Stable Trend Long-Term Critical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Stable Trend

Critical Obligations Rating: "A (low)" Stable Trend Short-Term Critical Obligations Rating: "R-1 (low)" Stable Trend

DBRS MORNINGSTAR press release is available on the website of the Rating Agency.

