UBI Banca S p A : Launches Legal Action Over Intesa's Bid

By Pietro Lombardi



Italian bank Unione di Banche Italiane SpA is launching legal action over Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's takeover bid as it believes the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a condition that would make the offer invalid.

UBI said late Tuesday that it believes the bid is now ineffective as the pandemic has triggered a "material adverse change," or MAC, a condition which Intesa failed to waive "in a timely way."

"The judicial action is aimed at protecting the subjective rights of UBI Banca," the bank said in a statement.

Intesa declined to comment on the matter.

In February, Intesa launched a surprise all-share takeover bid for smaller rival UBI, valued at the time at $5.3 billion. The combination would create Italy's largest bank. In early May, Intesa said the strategic rationale of the deal was even stronger in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic .

