UBI BANCA S.P.A.

UBI BANCA S.P.A.

(UBI)
  Report
News Summary 
News Summary

UBI Banca S p A : Launches Legal Action Over Intesa's Bid

05/27/2020 | 04:04am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Italian bank Unione di Banche Italiane SpA is launching legal action over Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's takeover bid as it believes the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a condition that would make the offer invalid.

UBI said late Tuesday that it believes the bid is now ineffective as the pandemic has triggered a "material adverse change," or MAC, a condition which Intesa failed to waive "in a timely way."

"The judicial action is aimed at protecting the subjective rights of UBI Banca," the bank said in a statement.

Intesa declined to comment on the matter.

In February, Intesa launched a surprise all-share takeover bid for smaller rival UBI, valued at the time at $5.3 billion. The combination would create Italy's largest bank. In early May, Intesa said the strategic rationale of the deal was even stronger in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic .

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 1.76% 1.5354 Delayed Quote.-36.08%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 1.12% 2.53 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 465 M
EBIT 2020 1 132 M
Net income 2020 166 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,45%
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 2 849 M
Chart UBI BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UBI Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBI BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,93 €
Last Close Price 2,51 €
Spread / Highest target 69,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Massiah Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Letizia Maria Brichetto Arnaboldi Moratti Chairman
Elvio Sonnino Chief Operating Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Elisabetta Stegher Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Gussalli Beretta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBI BANCA S.P.A.-13.80%3 130
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.26%291 920
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.00%247 713
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%210 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.21%197 993
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 061
