h.16.49 - UBI Banca: presentazione risultati consolidati al 31 marzo 2020 (in inglese)
0
05/08/2020 | 11:14am EDT
The UBI Banca Group
Consolidated Results as at 31st March 2020
8 May 2020
Disclaimer
This document has been prepared by Unione di Banche Italiane Spa ("UBI") for informational purposes only and for use in the presentation of May 2020.
It is not permitted to publish, transmit or otherwise reproduce this document, in whole or in part, in any format, to any third party without the express written consent of UBI and it is not permitted to alter, manipulate, obscure or take out of context any information set out in the document.
The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein have not been independently verified and are subject to change without notice. They have been obtained from, or are based upon, sources we believe to be reliable but UBI makes no representation (either expressed or implied) or warranty on their completeness, timeliness or accuracy. Nothing contained in this document or expressed during the presentation constitutes financial, legal, tax or other advice, nor should any investment or any other decision be solely based on this document.
This document does not constitute a solicitation, offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, subscribe or sell for any investment instruments, to effect any transaction, or to conclude any legal act of any kind whatsoever.
This document contains statements that are forward-looking: such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of UBI and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of UBI, could cause the results of UBI to differ materially from those set forth in such forward looking statements.
Under no circumstances will UBI or its affiliates, representatives, directors, officers and employees have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the document or the above mentioned presentation.
For further information about the UBI Group, please refer to publicly available information, including Annual, Quarterly and Interim Reports.
By receiving this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.
Please be informed that some of the managers of UBI involved in the drawing up and in the presentation of data contained in this document possess stock of the bank. The disclosure relating to shareholdings of top management is available in the annual reports.
References
The "notes on the reclassified financial statements" contained in the periodic financial reports of the Group may be consulted for a fuller comprehension of the rules followed in preparing the reclassified financial statements.
Figures in this presentation slides may not add up exactly to correspond to the total amount indicated, due to rounding differences.
2
A solid start to 2020 allowing strong intervention in the Covid19 emergency
Strong CAPITAL
Strong LIQUIDITY
High quality LOAN BOOK
FL CET1 ratio to 12.86%
MDA buffer vs CET1 9.25% SREP to 361 bps (459 in the hypothesis of full application of art104a of CRD5)
Both CET1 ratio and MDA buffer are higher than Business Plan projections (CET1 >12.5 and MDA buffer > 330 bps) evennetof 2019 dividend (accounting for 26 bps)
Total capital ratio to 17.05% also following successful issuance of AT1 in Jan 2020
MREL requirements largely exceeded
FL Leverage ratio to 5.87%
LCR and NSFR > 100
Thanks to strong issuance plan carried out in 2019, no worries if markets were to close in 2020
Liquid assets to €36.8 billion, of which €23.8 unencumbered
High quality performing loan book (only 2.7% is high risk) generating low default rate (1% annualised in 1Q2020)
Low level of NPEs following work out and sales carried out in 2019, still constantly decreasing: in 1Q2020 gross NPE ratio to 7.5% of total loans (6.7% taking account of SME bad loan sale currently being prepared)
High recovery rate to 12.5% (cash in + back to performing) of total NPEs.
Bad loan recovery rate (cash in) to 7.1%
3
Liquidity to the economy in the Covid19 emergency and Initiatives to support customers well above the Group's Market share
Covid-related additional measures
€10 billion available to the Territories to support families, businesses and third sector launched on 1st April 2020
Immediate application and fast procedures to allow customers access to opportunities offered by Government Decrees, even in remote
Financing up to €25,000 with 100% state guarantee: as at the 7th of May, loans which have obtained the guarantee and are ready for disbursement amount to 40% of the total at system level*
Medium/large lending tickets with MCC guarantee (over €25K): over 2 bln/€ of applications (average guarantee 80%)
130.000 "moratorie" out of a total of over 1.600.000** at system level (8% share)
*37,250 applications out of a total at system level of 93,301
4** latest avaialable system data
A good set of results in 1Q20, with a significant increase in net profit in a complex environment
NET PROFIT *
(€ mln)
93.6
83.4
38.1
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
5*Restated for 2019 to reflect change of measurement criteria for real estate : Net profit for 1Q19 previously published €82.2 million; Net profit for 4Q2019 previously published €60.1 million,
Resilience of Net Interest Income expected to continue in 2020
Net Interest Income (mln/€)
(mln/€)
412 -1.7% 405
Business with customers (including IFRS 9 impacts)
374
-1.0%
370
Other components
(financial activities
and interbank)
-8.2%
36
35
4Q19
1Q20
EURIBOR (1 month)
-46 bps
-48 bps
mln/€
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Business with customers
409
374
370
(including IFRS9)
o/w business with customers
383
364
359
o/w IFRS9
26
10
11
Financial activities
44
51
37
Interbank business
-8
-13
-2
Net Interest Income
446
412
405
EURIBOR (1 month)
- 37 bps
- 46 bps
48 bps
1Q20 vs 4Q19:
Stable NII from business with customers vs 4Q19 considering calendar effect (-4 mln/€)
1Q20 vs 1Q19
Impact on funding component of the decrease of -11 bps in 1M Euribor and of the intense issuing of institutional funding in 2019 which enabled the required MREL levels to be reached in advance and UBI to be resilient in case of potential market closures in 2020
lower IFRS9 contribution, mainly following the massive bad loan reduction and disposals completed in 2019, (gross NPE volumes down by -29.4% in 12 months) enabling the Bank to face the Covid emergency with higher quality assets
6
Overall Customer Spread improving in 1Q20 to 177 bps New M/L term originations at 3.9 bln/€ in 1Q20
GROUP CUSTOMER
SPREAD*
(M/L and SHORT TERM,
STOCK
BANKING GROUP +
PRODUCT COMPANIES
In bps against 1M Euribor,
including hedging
derivatives and excluding
TLTRO2
FOCUS ON
MEDIUM/LONG
TERM
VOLUMES &
TRENDCOMMERCIAL SPREADS
BANKING
PERIMETER
239
243
244
247
250
Mark up on lending
177
Customer spread
176
177
173
175
Mark down on funding
63
66
71
72
73
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Spread 10Y BTP-BUND
257
262
183
148
166
(period average)
•
Higher incidence
of TLTRO
lending products
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
in 1Q20
NEW ORIGINATIONS
•
Net of TLTRO
Flows
+2.8bln/€
+2.7bln/€
+3.9bln/€
lending (approx.
Commercial Spread
243bps
239bps*
195bps*
1.4bln/€ in
1Q20), spread
REIMBURSEMENTS
up 5bps vs
Flows
-3.3bln/€
-3.7bln/€
-3.2bln/€
4Q19 (to
Commercial Spreads
195bps
206bps
193bps
256bps)
* Exluding TLTRO lending, commercial spread at 251bps in 4Q19 and 256bps in 1Q20
7
2019 intense issuing activity (5bln/€ institutional and 2.2bln/€ retail*) guarantees a comfortable liquidity position
In order to optimise the Group's capital structure, inaugural 400 mln/€ AT1 issuance placed in January 2020
FUNDING MATURITY PROFILE
Situation as at 31st March 2020
(nominal amounts in bln/€)
0.10
AT1
Retail bonds
2.27
1.76
1.75
Covered Bonds (CB)
0.50
0.40*
EMTN
0.07
0.06
0.01
0.04
1.52
1.02
1.70
1.25
1.50
1.00
1.25
0.20
1.50
0,750.75
0.80
0,14
0.41
0.40
0.50
0.50
0.50
0.50
0,25
1Q 2Q-3Q-4Q
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2033
2020
2020
2020 RETAIL ISSUANCES
2020 INSTITUTIONAL ISSUANCES
Date
Amount
Avg Maturity
Avg Coupon
Settl. Date
Size
Type
Avg Coupon
1Q 2020
0.02 bln/€
3 years
1.04%
Jan 2020
0.40 bln/€
Non-Cumulative Temporary Write-Down Deeply
5.875%
Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes**
Jan 2020
0.10 bln/€
Private placements
undisclosed
NB: in Feb 2020 UBI Banca also issued approx. 0.1 bln/€ of certificates
* Against total expiries of 5.8 bln/€
8 * * AT1 perpetual securities callable by the issuer, from 20/01/2025 until 20/06/2025 and subsequently on each coupon payment date
Net fees and commission income shows strong growth vs 1Q19: +4.9%
Net fees and commissions (mln/€)
+4.9%
446420
401
76
• Net fees & commission income from
54
60
management, trading
and advisory
services excluding
upfront and
performance fees at the highest level
172
177
+3.5%
183
176
193
-8.2%
178
o/w synthetic
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
o/w -8
o/w -9
o/w - 11
securitisation
fees
Upfront* and performance fees
Management, trading and advisory services
Banking related commissions
ever, despite Covid19 strong impact
in March
• AUM placed in 1Q20 stable vs 1Q19
(about 3 bln/€, vs 2.3 bln/€ in 4Q19)
• Traditional Banking related commission:
+1.2% vs 1Q19. 4Q19 includes items
typically booked at year end (especially
related to payments, e.g. year end
rappels)
9 * Upfront fees include both placement of SICAV & funds and insurance products
Net of systemic charges, operating costs are down 1.7% vs 1Q19 and 3.6% vs 4Q19 thanks to strict control
Total Operating Costs (mln/€)
-1.7%
Costs net of
-3.6%
Systemic
charges
561
572
552
D&A
52
59
57
Admin. Expenses (ex
144
158
139
systemic charges)
Staff
364
355
355
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Systemic
RF: 42
DGS: 4
RF: 42
charges
Total Operating
603
577
594
Costs
Staff costs (-2.6% vs 1Q 19) benefit from headcount reduction(-757resources vs March 2019) notwithstanding application of new National Labour Contract
Administrative expensesdown both vs 4Q19(-11.9%)and vs 1Q19(-3.2%)
10
A new way of working drives a different cost allocation
Health and safety measures
Communication
Social distancing
Organisational
measures
measures
More smart working
During the crisis all employees of the Group were enabled to smart work and 20,000 remote work stations were organized
5,600 employees on average were connected in remote conference calls/videos every day
Lower commuting costs
Lower costs in terms of paper/toner, energy, etc
Social distancing and organizational measures:
During the crisis, all small business corporate, premium and private relationship managers were enabled to remote selling (4,700 resources) and access to the branches was allowed upon appointment
Change in the role of branches, which has been anyway decreasing over time but at a slow pace - Strengthening of contact centers
Higher costs to ensure clean and safe environment to customers and employees
Re-organisation of real estate Remote learning
Communication
How to communicate after Covid19 both within and outside the Bank? More digital marketing
The role of mail and mailing costs
Videoconferences with customers eg advisory services…….
11
Asset quality: performing high risk positions down again to 2.7% of the portfolio. Low new inflows to NPEs from performing loans (-82% vs 2009 peak). Annualised default rate at 1%
GROSS PERFORMING PORTFOLIO UNDER AIRB
DEFAULT RATE*
Loans at amortised cost and at fair value through P&L as at 31.03.2020
High risk
2.7%
1.85%
Unrated 3.8%
vs 8.4% in Dec '12
vs 5.7% in Dec '12
Including the
MARCH
new
'15
definition of
Medium Risk 10.9%
vs 27.6% in Dec '12
1.0%
default
introduced in
0.8%
July 2019
Low Risk 82.6%
85% of high
vs 58.3% in Dec '12
risk positions
1Q18
1Q19
1Q20
are collateralised
NPEs: GROSS INFLOWS FROM PERFORMING
(mln/€)
-82%
1,134
1,069
from the peak in 2009
870
722
811
650
272
548
623
389
317
390
165
273
240
204
2007
2008
2009
2010
1Q11
1Q12
1Q13
1Q14
1Q15
1Q16
1Q17
1Q18
1Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Quarterly average
UBI stand-alone
July 2019: introduction of the
new definition of default
2007 and 2008 gross inflows figures are stated according to table A.1.7. Since 2009 gross inflows figures are stated according to Table "Loans to customers: change in non-performing exposure"
12 * Default rate = gross inflows to NPEs / Gross performing loans at the beginning of the period
Gross Inflows from performing - Outflows to performing.
Gross NPE more than halvedsince peak in Sept 2015
-8.8p.p.
-8p.p.
GROSS
15.5%
NPEs/TOTAL
10.4%
GROSS LOANS
7.8%
7.5%
6.7%
%
Considering
Sept '15
Mar '19
Dec '19
Mar '20
Mar '20 pro-forma
new disposal
of about
-57%
800mln/€ SMEs
bad loans to
-51%
be completed
13.7
in 2020
GROSS NPEs
9.5
(bln/€)
6.7
5.9
6.8
Sept '15
Mar '19
Dec' 19
Mar '20
Mar '20 pro-forma
13
Confirmed strength of internal work-out units resulting in higher recovery rates
CASH-IN AND BACK TO PERFORMING
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q19
1Q20
(A) RECOVERY RATE NPE (cash-in)*
8.1%
8.3%
8.9%
7.8%
8.7%
9.1%
Total cash-in and
(B) BACK TO PERFORMING**
2.7%
2.4%
3.0%
3.9%
3.3%
3.4%
back to performing
(A+B) RECOVERY RATE NPE (cash-in)
10.7%
10.7%
11.8%
11.7%
11.9%
12.5%
at 12.5% in 1Q20
+BACK TO PERFORMING
Recovery rate on
bad loans
improving further
to 7.1%
FOCUS BAD LOANS
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q19
1Q20
RECOVERY RATE BAD LOANS
4.5%
4.6%
5.2%
6.5%
6.1%
7.1%
* Recovery rate = payments received / (initial NPE gross exposure + total increases), annualised
14
** Back to performing = NPE back to performing loans / (initial NPE gross exposure + total increase), annualised
Cost of Risk in 1Q20 at 73bps including higher provisioning on UTP loans in sectors more impacted by the Covid19 emergency
Coverage consistent with a highly secured portfolio
1Q 20
FY19 1Q 19
COST OF RISK
73 bps inlcluding significant additional provisions on UTPs in sectors impacted by the Covid19 (bringing coverage on those sectors' UTPs to approx. 35%)
87 bps of which 20 bps related to massive disposals
59 bps (does not include the new definition of default introduced in July 2019)
% OF GROSS NPEs SECURED*
85%
79%
77%
71%
70%
(REAL ESTATE COLLATERAL + CASH COVERAGE) / TOTAL GROSS NPEs*
81%
79%
78%
75%
75%
COVERAGE PERFORMING LOANS**
0.69%
0.55%
0.41%
0.36%
0.30%
UBI
BPER BancoBPM Intesa SP Unicredit
UBI
BPER Unicredit Intesa SP BancoBPM
Unicredit
UBI Intesa SP BancoBPM BPER
*Data as at 31 December 2019, Table A.3.2 financial reports and Company presentations
15 ** Data as at 31 March 2020
CET1 ratio at 12.9%
No future DTAs or optimisation actions included
Capital Ratios Fully Loaded
No future DTAs nor optimisation manoeuvres included
Already above Business
Total Capital + SNP
Plan expectations
19.6%
19.6%: important
• MDA buffer (CET1): 361 bps (vs Srep
protection for
+57 bps
12.86%
12.29%
Dec '19 Mar '20
CET1
+122 bps
17.05%
15.83%
Dec '19 Mar '20
Total Capital
9.25%)
holders of Senior
SNP
2.6%
• MDA buffer (CET1): 459 bps (in the
Preferred Bonds
hypothesis of full application of art.
Tier 2
3.5%
104a CRD5)
AT1
0.7%
Both including or excluding 2019
dividend
CET1
12.9%
•
MDA buffer (CET1) > 330 bps*
•
CET1 ratio > 12.5%
In 1Q20 impacts on CET1 ratio from:
Dividend accrued for 2019 and not resolved by the General Shareholders' meeting following ECB recommendation (+26bps)
Change in real estate valuation criteria (+38 bps, higher than Business Plan expectations)
OCI reserve (-25 bps) and impact of TRIM inspections
Net 1Q20 profit positive contribution with dividend accrual according to Business Plan projections
✓ Further positive effect on Total Capital ratio from 400 mln AT1 issued in Jan '20
* Average estimate in the span of Business Plan (2020-2022)
16 SREP 2019: CET1 requirement 9.25%; Total Capital Requirement: 10.25% (12.75% including the Capital Conservation Buffer). 2020 SREP unchanged vs 2019 See Annex 10 for further detail
Business Outlook
The Covid19 emergency is a crisis that is different from others both because of how it originated and how it might develop, which makes any type of forecast complex. However, even in this crisis,the key factor is the quality of credit. In the face of this unprecedented crisis, swifter and more incisive measures were taken by domestic and international authorities to mitigate its impact.
These measures, recently implemented, should allow the Bank to preserve its level of net interest income. Weaker performance by the fee and commission component relating to transactions following the slowdown in the economy is expected, while the fee and commission component relating to assets under management will be affected by the crisis in the first part of the year, but will depend on the performance of markets in the second.
Maximum efforts will continue to be made to contain operating expenses, although in a different manner, driven by smartworking.
As concerns loan losses, these will be higher than forecast for the first year under the Business Plan, although mitigated by the use of support initiatives included in the mentioned recent measures. The Bank has already made greater provisions for unlikely-to-pay loans in those sectors more exposed to the crisis with an impact on 1Q 2020 of about 50 million (with an overall cost of credit of 73 bps), and it will focus its attention during the year on these loans, given the high quality of performing loans (the level of high-risk performing loans fell further in 1Q 2020 to 2.7%, the default rate is expected to remain low and coverage for performing loans is among the highest for major Italian banks). The internal workout strategy for non-performing loans is therefore confirmed.
From a balance sheet viewpoint, the UBI Group's capital position, its solid liquidity and its asset quality enables it to face this crisis with a reasonable level of confidence, as already occurred in previous crisis, and to generate profits on a continuing basis to the benefit of all stakeholders (including dividends when authorised by the ECB).
17
Annexes
18
Annex 1a
Reclassified consolidated Income Statement (restated to reflect the change in real estate measurement criteria)
(mln/€)
Net interest income
of which: TLTRO2
of which: credit components (IFRS9 and PPA)
of which: IFRS9 contractual modifications without derecognition
Net fee and commission income
Net income (loss) from trading, hedging and disposal/repurchase activities and from assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Profits of equity-accounted investees
Dividends and similar income
Net income from insurance operations Other net operating income/expense
Operating income
Staff costs
Other administrative expenses
of which: SRF and DGS contributions
Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Operating expenses
Operating expenses excluding SRF and DGS contributions
Net operating income
Net impairment losses for credit risk relating to:
financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans to banks
financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans and advances to customers
financial assets measured at amortised cost: securities
financial assets as at fair value through other comprehensive income
Net provisions for risks and charges - commitments and guarantees granted
Net provisions for risks and charges - other net provisions
Profits (losses) from the disposal of equity investments
Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations
Taxes on income for the period from continuing operations
Profits/losses for the period attributable to non-controlling interests
Profit for the period attributable to the Parent before Business Plan and other impacts
Redundancy expenses net of taxes and non-controlling interests
Business Plan Project expenses net of taxes and non-controlling interests
Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment
Profit for the period
Profit for the period net of non-recurring items
1Q19 4Q19 (restated) (restated)
445.6 412.0
12.411.1
31.221.4
(5.2)(11.9)
446.3
58.2
9.1
5.20.1
4.0
18.8
948.5
(364.4) (355.5)
(186.0) (162.7)
(42.0) (4.4)
(52.5) (58.5)
(603.0) (576.7)
(561.0) (572.2)
317.7 371.9
(130.0) (210.5)
(0.0)(0.3)
(128.6) (208.2)
(0.5)(1.4)
(0.9)(0.6)
(0.6) (1.9)
(3.5) (1.2)
1.8
- (39.4)
120.6
(51.4) (22.5)
(6.4) (13.0)
85.2
(42.6) (46.8)
(0.1)
(0.3)
38.1
126.1 83.9
1Q20
405.2
10.1
20.1
(8.8)
420.5
53.6
7.8
4.8
2.5
19.3
913.6
(355.0)
(181.4)
(42.0)
(57.2)
(593.6)
(551.6)
320.0
(157.1)
(0.2)
(155.6)
0.6
(1.9)
(0.9)
0.9
0.1
(8.7)
154.2
(52.4)
(8.3)
93.6
0.0
93.6
99.3
1Q20
1Q20
vs 1Q19
vs 4Q19
(9.1%)
(1.7%)
(18.4%)
(8.9%)
(35.6%)
(6.2%)
70.7%
(25.8%)
4.9%
(5.8%)
43.2%
(7.9%)
23.6%
(14.6%)
(7.6%)
n.s.
(28.6%)
(37.9%)
(11.0%)
2.5%
(0.8%)
(3.7%)
(2.6%)
(0.1%)
(2.5%)
11.5%
(0.0%)
n.s.
8.9%
(2.3%)
(1.6%)
2.9%
(1.7%)
(3.6%)
0.7%
(13.9%)
20.9%
(25.4%)
n.s.
(47.4%)
21.0%
(25.2%)
n.s.
n.s.
114.9%
211.1%
67.6%
(51.3%)
n.s.
n.s.
(75.5%)
(96.3%)
n.s.
n.s.
(16.1%)
27.9%
1.9%
133.1%
29.4%
(36.0%)
(25.8%)
9.8%
12.1%
145.8%
(21.2%)
18.4%
FY19
(restated)
1,725.1
48.7
110.6
(25.3)
1,661.8
104.3
40.3
7.7
15.3
83.5
3,637.9
(1,427.7)
(711.1)
(107.6)
(221.3)
(2,360.0)
(2,252.5)
1,277.9
(744.1)
0.1
(738.4)
(2.5)
(3.3)
(0.0)
(24.8)
6.1
(39.4)
475.7
(118.8)
(33.9)
323.0
(89.4)
(0.1)
(0.3)
233.1
331.3
19
Contribution of non-recurring items to Net Profit
Stated Net
2017-2020 Business Plan
Disposal of
First time application of
1Q20
securities/equity
measurement of
Profit
Staff leaving incentives
investments
properties at fair value
1Q20
93.6
(0.0)
(0.0)
5.8
P&L
(A)
Redundancy expenses net of
Net income from trading,
Net income (loss) from fair
reference line
taxes and non-controlling interests
hedging and disposal/
value change in property,
repurchase activities and
plant and equipment and
from assets/liabilities as at
intangible assets
fair value through profit or
loss
Annex 1b
Total impact of non-
Normalised
recurring items
Net Profit
5.8
99.3
(B)
(A+B)
The reference date for the first time application of
new evaluation criterion is 31/03/2020.
In short, the FTA impacts of the new evaluation
can be summarized as follows:
IAS
Change in FV vs FTA
Properties for operational use
Positive impact to equity
FTA
(pursuant to IAS 16)
Negative impact to income statement
Investment properties
Net impact to equity
(pursuant to IAS 40)
Note: items net of taxes and non-controlling interests
20
Annex 1c
Change in the measurement critera for real estate assets
The real estate assets of the UBI Banca Group include:
properties for operational use (pursuant to IAS 16)
investment properties (pursuant to IAS 40)
and also properties treated as "inventories" (pursuant to IAS 2).
The Group's accounting policies required both categories to be measured at cost (net of accumulated depreciation and any impairment). The UBI Group has decided to revalue the carrying amount of its real estate assets as of 31st March 2020.
This consists of making changes:
from measurement at cost to measurement at a "revalued amount" for properties held for operational use pursuant to IAS 16 (with impacts "on going" in the equity and income statement);
from measurement at cost to measurement at fair value for investment properties pursuant to IAS 40 (with impacts "on going" in the income statement).
In accordance with IAS 8 "Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and errors", this change in the method of measurement constitutes a voluntary change in accounting policies for the following reasons:
to improve the quality of the information on which users of the financial statements bases their decisions;
to evaluate the real estate assets in order to reflect their market value based on the characteristics of the properties and on the market context, regardless of the timing and reasons for the acquisition of each individual property;
to improve the comparability of operating performance from year to year.
21
Annex 2
Change in the measurement criteria for real estate assets: impact on income statement
As of 31st March 2020 the UBI Group changed the criterion it uses to measure real estate assets, adopting the fair value criterion in place of that of cost. As a consequence of the above, the restated comparative periods differ from those published as at their respective reporting dates. In compliance with IAS 8, the comparative figures for previous periods have been restated following retrospective application of the change in the measurement criterion for real estate assets, subject to IAS 40 rules.
On the contrary, the change in the measurement criteria for operational real estate assets, pursuant to IAS 16, has been applied prospectively from 31st March 2020, in compliance with IAS 8.
Following the change in the measurement criteria for real estate assets, we report the following as of these financial statements:
the item "Property, plant and equipment" in the balance sheet includes measurement of "Operational properties" pursuant to IAS 16 and "Investment property" pursuant to IAS 40, at the
"revalued amount" and at "fair value" respectively;
the item "Depreciation and net impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" in the income statement includes, with regard real estate assets, only the depreciation of "Operational properties" since "Investment properties" measured at fair value are not depreciated;
the item "Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" includes the result for changes in the fair value of properties in the period, in compliance with the new measurement criteria adopted.
It follows that the figures reported are comparable with previous periods except for the item "Property, plant and equipment" in the balance sheet and the item "Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" in the income statement.
2019
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
Figures in thousands of euro
restatement
restatement
restatement
restatement
impacts
impacts
impacts
impacts
Operating income
-
-
-
-
190. a) Staff costs
190. b)
Other administrative expenses
of which: SRF and DGS contributions
Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses on property, plant and
210.+220.
equipment and intangible assets
2,590
2,212
1,851
1,809
Operating expenses
2,590
2,212
1,851
1,809
Net operating income
2,590
2,212
1,851
1,809
130. Net impairment losses for credit risk relating to:
130. a) - financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans and advances to banks
130. a) - financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans and advances to customers
a) - financial assets measured at amortised cost: securities
b) - financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
a) Net provisions for risks and charges - commitments and guarantees granted
200. b) Net provisions for risks and charges - other net provisions
Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and
260.
intangible assets
(39,386)
-
-
-
250.+280.
Profits (losses) from the disposal of equity investments
290.
Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations
(36,796)
2,212
1,851
1,809
300.
Taxes on income for the period from continuing operations
11,289
(715)
(595)
(582)
340. (Profit) loss for the period attributable to minority interests
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to the
shareholders of the Parent
before the Business Plan and other impacts
(25,507)
1,497
1,256
1,227
190. a) Redundancy expenses net of taxes and minority interests
190. b) Business Plan project expenses net of taxes and minority interests
Depreciation and net impairment losses on property, plant and equipment net of
210.
taxes and minority interests
3,432
350.
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders of the Parent
(22,075)
1,497
1,256
1,227
22
Annex 3a
Branches and headcounts evolution
# of domestic branches (end of period)
>2,000
1,838
o/w 1,524
1,648
1,638
1,636
1,575
1,566
UBI Banca Group
Stand alone
Dec '16
Dec '17
Dec '18
June '19
Sept '19
Dec '19
Mar '20
pro-forma*
of headcounts (end of period)
22,500
On 14th January trade union agreement signed for
21,412
the exit, on a voluntary basis, of over 300 resources
o/w 17,560
20,394
20,241
20,128
19,940
as from Feb 2020
UBI Banca Group
19,629
Stand alone
Approx. 133 resources still to exit from end March
2020
Dec '16
Dec '17
Dec '18
June '19
Sept '19
Dec '19
Mar '20
pro-forma*
Dec '16 pro-forma and FY2016 pro-forma include UBI Banca Group Stand Alone + data of 3 Banks acquired in May 2017
23
Detail of Operating costs
Annex 3b
o/w Staff Costs
(mln/€)
364
356
352
355
355
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20
-2.6%
Number of staff decreases by 311 employees vs Dec '19 and by 757 vs March '19
24
o/w Admin. Expenses
(mln/€)
186 175 187 163 181
RF: 42
RF: 18
DGS:
DGS:
4
RF: 42
43
144
157
144
158
139
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
o/w Depreciation, Amortisation, etc.
(mln/€)
52
54
56
59
57
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20
Annex 4a
Reclassified Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets (restated to reflect the change in real estate measurement criteria)
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
Changes
% changes
31.03.2019
Changes
% changes
restated
restated
A
A-B
A/B
A-C
A/C
Figures in thousands of euro
B
C
ASSETS
10.
Cash and cash equivalents
543,344
694,750
(151,406)
(21.8%)
606,459
(63,115)
(10.4%)
20.
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
2,445,729
1,758,730
686,999
39.1%
1,504,110
941,619
62.6%
1)
Loans and advances to bank s
16,875
16,213
662
4.1%
14,715
2,160
14.7%
2)
Loans and advances to customers
275,614
260,667
14,947
5.7%
270,459
5,155
1.9%
3)
Securities and derivatives
2,153,240
1,481,850
671,390
45.3%
1,218,936
934,304
76.6%
Financial assets measured at fair value through other
30.
comprehensive income
11,476,015
12,221,616
(745,601)
(6.1%)
11,237,472
238,543
2.1%
1)
Loans and advances to bank s
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2)
Loans and advances to customers
-
-
-
-
15
(15)
(100.0%)
3)
Securities
11,476,015
12,221,616
(745,601)
(6.1%)
11,237,457
238,558
2.1%
40.
Financial assets measured at amortised cost
101,689,225
101,736,289
(47,064)
-
103,161,917
(1,472,692)
(1.4%)
1)
Loans and advances to bank s
9,467,195
11,723,923
(2,256,728)
(19.2%)
11,327,078
(1,859,883)
(16.4%)
2)
Loans and advances to customers
85,778,114
84,564,033
1,214,081
1.4%
87,095,528
(1,317,414)
(1.5%)
3)
Securities
6,443,916
5,448,333
995,583
18.3%
4,739,311
1,704,605
36.0%
50.
Hedging derivatives
34,039
35,117
(1,078)
(3.1%)
20,298
13,741
67.7%
60.
Fair value change in hedged financial assets (+/-)
651,581
547,019
104,562
19.1%
320,370
331,211
103.4%
70.
Equity investments
293,676
287,353
6,323
2.2%
263,307
30,369
11.5%
80.
Technical reserves of reinsurers
104
-
104
-
-
104
-
90.
Property, plant and equipment
2,590,524
2,370,247
220,277
9.3%
2,492,994
97,530
3.9%
100.
Intangible assets
1,731,379
1,739,903
(8,524)
(0.5%)
1,721,712
9,667
0.6%
of which: goodwill
1,465,260
1,465,260
-
-
1,465,260
-
-
110.
Tax assets
3,748,151
3,755,895
(7,744)
(0.2%)
4,123,686
(375,535)
(9.1%)
120.
Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale
291,766
268,100
23,666
8.8%
10,320
281,446
n.s.
130.
Other assets
997,059
1,200,966
(203,907)
(17.0%)
1,357,159
(360,100)
(26.5%)
Total assets
126,492,592
126,615,985
(123,393)
(0.1%)
126,819,804
(327,212)
(0.3%)
25
Annex 4b
Reclassified Consolidated Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Equity (restated to reflect the change real estate measurement criteria)
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
Changes
% changes
31.03.2019
Changes
% changes
restated
restated
A
A-B
A/B
A-C
A/C
Figures in thousands of euro
B
C
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
10.
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost
108,386,682
109,795,016
(1,408,334)
(1.3%)
111,409,557
(3,022,875)
(2.7%)
a) Due to bank s
14,497,500
14,367,985
129,515
0.9%
17,776,512
(3,279,012)
(18.4%)
b) Due to customers
71,435,696
72,577,255
(1,141,559)
(1.6%)
69,830,403
1,605,293
2.3%
c) Debt securities issued
22,453,486
22,849,776
(396,290)
(1.7%)
23,802,642
(1,349,156)
(5.7%)
20.
Financial liabilities held for trading
617,709
555,296
62,413
11.2%
461,254
156,455
33.9%
30.
Financial liabilities designated at fair value
285,439
197,610
87,829
44.4%
124,296
161,143
129.6%
40.
Hedging derivatives
575,925
386,778
189,147
48.9%
107,022
468,903
n.s.
50.
Fair value change in hedged financial liabilities (+/-)
Direct funding at over 94 bln/€: a slight decrease in corporate current account and deposits Indirect funding at 92.2 bln/€, -0.5% vs Dec '19 when excluding market performance
bln/€
31 Mar '19
31 Dec '19
31 Mar '20
...from ORDINARY CUSTOMERS
75.75
76.88
75.54
of which
Current accounts and deposits
65.66
69.04
67.95
Term deposits, financing & other payables
2.32
2.38
2.48
Leasing payables
0.40
0.39
0.38
Bonds issued
7.09
4.93
4.64
Certificates of deposit
0.27
0.13
0.08
…from INSTITUTIONAL CUSTOMERS
17.89
18.64
18.51
of which
Covered Bonds
13.02
10.57
10.54
EMTN
3.42
7.21
7.19
Repos with CCG and other
1.45
0.85
0.78
TOTAL DIRECT FUNDING
93.63
95.51
94.05
AuM
43.50
45.83
41.22
Bancassurance
25.52
27.26
27.08
AuC
29.75
28.36
23.95
TOTAL INDIRECT FUNDING
98.77
101.45
92.24
Current accounts and deposits in Mar '20: decrease (-1.6% vs Dec '19), mainly due to strategy to reduce corporate deposits, lowering balance with ECB
Indirect funding: all items impacted by market performance effect
AUM (net of insurance) down by 10,1% but +0,3% net of performance effect
AUC down by 15,6% (-3,9% net of performance effect, following the exit of one large position)
Insurance products substantially unvaried (+1,5% net of performance effect
Repurchases not included
27 ** Please see annex 6 for the main list of issuances placed in 2019 and 2020
Evolution of the Group's Financial Assets
Financial Assets (Securities*, in bln/€)
21.95
20.07
17.20
19.15
9.53
15.64
8.38
8.28
1.40
1.44
1.24
0.97
7.68
9.37
9.10
5.34
Dec' 16**
Mar '19
Dec '19
Mar '20
Focus on Italian Govies (Incidence on total financial assets)
75.7%
55.4%
51.1%
54.6%
Dec '16
Mar '19
Dec '19
Mar '20
Annex 6
Italian Govies excluding insurance portfolio
Modest increase due to purchase of short term bonds to invest liquidity and on the trading book
Italian Govies insurance portfolio
o/w main changes Mar '20 vs Dec '19:
▪ Euro Area govies:
+1.2 bln/€
▪ Corporate bonds:
-1.3 bln/€
▪ Emerging markets:
-0.1 bln/€
o/w main changes Mar '20 vs Mar '19:
▪ Euro Area govies:
+1.3 bln/€
▪ Corporate bonds:
-0.5 bln/€
▪ Equity securities/ UCITS:
+0.1 bln/€
28
*
Includes reclassified balance sheet items 20.3) , 30.3) and 40.3)
**
Dec '16 aggregate includes UBI Banca Group Stand Alone (17,859 mln/€) + data of 3 Banks acquired in May 2017
Annex 7
Financial assets proprietary portfolio breakdown: Italian Govies maturities and main exposures
31 DECEMBER 2019
FVTPL
FVOCI
AC
(fair value through
(financial
(fair value
TOTAL
Amounts in mln/€
other
assets at
through profit or
comprehensive
amortised
loss)
income)
cost)
Financial Assets
1,482
12,222
5,448
19,152
(Securities and
derivatives*)
o/w Italian Govies
9
5,520
4,258
9,787
Financial Liabilities held for trading
469
Maturity of the Italian Govies Portfolio
Amounts in mln/€
FVTPL
FVOCI
AC
TOTAL
TOTAL
31.03.20
31.12.19
2020
328
1
-
329
16
2021-2022
350
131
459
940
835
2023-2025
4
2,562
703
3,269
3,305
2026-2030
-
1,561
2,268
3,829
3,133
From 2031 and over
-
550
2,051
2,601
2,497
Total portfolio
682
4,804
5,482
10,969
9,787
% of portfolio on
6.2%
43.8%
50.0%
100%
total Italian Govies
31 MARCH 2020
% Change
FVTPL
FVOCI
AC
(fair value through
(financial
of TOTAL
(fair value
other
assets at
TOTAL
amounts
through profit or
comprehensive
amortised
loss)
income)
cost)
2,153
11,476
6,444
20,073
4.8%
682
4,804
5,482
10,969
12.1%
Financial Liabilities held for trading
541
Main exposures as at 31 March 2020
Portfolio:
Consolidated
o/w
Insurance
Amounts in bln/€
o/w Govies
o/w Corporates
o/w Loans
Govies
and banks
Italy
10,969
1,134
631
1,441
Spain
2,044
77
275
USA
1,765
105
1
France
952
116
31
Main 4 countries
15,730
1,432
631
1,748
% on total amount
93.9%
73.3%
96.8%
96.5%
* The analysis excludes equity securities (0.4 bln/€) and UCITs (0.6 bln/€)
29
Annex 8
Liquidity resources at 36.8 bln/€ (31/03/2020)
(i.e. over 50% of current accounts and deposits)
Destination (amounts in €/bln)
Excess Liquidity on ECB Account
Unencumbered
23.8
5.8 bln/€
36.8 bln/€
Pledged to ECB*
10.3
Eligible assets (net of haircut)
Repos and other
2.7
31.0 bln/€
(mainly CCG)
Composition of eligible assets (net of haircut)
Italian Govies
31%
Foreign Govies
11%
Retained covered bonds
16%
Retained securitisation
14%
ABACO (credit claims)
19%
Other (mainly CCG repos)
9%
* Following the 1.5bn/€ reimbursement in September 2019, UBI Banca proceeded in December 2019 with the early repayment of a further 1 bln/€ TLTRO2, which now amount to nominal
30 7.5 bln/€ currently outstanding with expiry date 24 June 2020. As a result, the residual TLTRO2 total exposure amounts now to 10 bln/€, including also nominal 2.5 bln/€ expiring on 24 March 2021.
Annex 9
NPEs coverage up 56bps vs December 2019
High collective provisions on Stage 1 and 2 loans
LOANS TO CUSTOMERS AT AMORTISED COST (31 MARCH '20)
bln/€
Gross exposure
Impairment
Carrying amount
Coverage
losses
NPEs
(7.5%)
6.67
2.64
(4.7%)
4.03
39.56%
- Bad loans
(3.8%)
3.41
1.76
(1.9%)
1.66
51.51%
- UTPs
(3.5%)
3.15
0.87
(2.7%)
2.28
27.65%
- Past-due loans
(0.1%)
0.10
0.01
(0.1%)
0.10
8.58%
Performing loans
(92.5%)
82.20
0.45
(95.3%)
81.74
0.55%
TOTAL
88.87
3.09
85.78
3.48%
LOANS TO CUSTOMERS AT AMORTISED COST (31 DECEMBER '19)
mln/€
Gross exposure
Impairment
Carrying amount
Coverage
losses
NPEs
(7.8%)
6.84
2.67
(4.9%)
4.17
39.00%
- Bad loans
(4.1%)
3.55
1.85
(2.0%)
1.71
51.98%
- UTPs
(3.6%)
3.17
0.81
(2.8%)
2.36
25.52%
- Past-due loans
(0.1%)
0.11
0.00
(0.1%)
0.10
8.33%
Performing loans
(92.2%)
80.85
0.46
(95.1%)
80.39
0.57%
TOTAL
87.69
3.13
84.56
3.57%
Coverage with write- offs
52.03%
67.66%
Coverage
with write-
offs
50.92%
67.12%
Reduction in gross NPEs stock: -2.4% vs Dec '19 and -29.4% vs Mar '19
Reduction in net NPEs stock: -3.3% vs Dec '19 and -30% vs Mar '19
31
Annex 10
Capital Ratios as at 31 March'19.
Common Equity Tier 1 phased in ratio at 12.90%, Total Capital phased in ratio at 17.08%
m ln/€
Dec '19
Mar '20
Common Equity Tier 1
7,254.6
7,572.6
(after filters)
Common Equity Tier 1 regulatory adjustments
-89.4
-75.0
of which negative elements for deduction excess of expected losses
-84.5
-13.4
over impairment losses
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1)
7,165.2
7,497.6
Additional Tier 1 before deductions
-
397.9
Additional Tier 1 regulatory adjustments
-
-
of which negative elements for deduction excess of expected losses
-
-
over impairment losses
mln/€
Dec '19
Mar '20
Risk weighted assets
58,086.3
58,143.1
Total prudential requirements
4,646.9
4,651.5
Credit risk
4,240.2
4,238.2
CVA (Credit Value Adjustment) risk
3.8
4.1
Market risk
81.0
87.3
Operational risk
321.9
321.9
CET 1 ratio
TOTAL CAPITAL ratio
Additional Tier 1
-
397.9
Tier 1 Capital (CET 1 +Additional Tier 1)
7,165.2
7,895.5
Dec '19
Mar '20
PHASED - IN 12.34%
12.90%
Dec '19
Mar '20
PHASED - IN 15.88%
17.08%
Tier 2 Capital before transitional provisions
Tier 2 instruments grandfathering
Tier 2 Capital after transitional provisions
2,114.6 2,094.5
--
2,114.6 2,094.5
FULLY
12.29%
12.86%
LOADED
FULLY
15.83%
17.05%
LOADED
Tier 2 capital regulatory adjustments
of which: negative elements for deduction excess of expected losses over impairment losses
-58.4-58.0
--
• B3 Leverage ratios as at 31 Mar'20:
✓ phased in 5.89% (5.44% in Dec '19)
✓ fully loaded 5.87% (5.42% Dec '19)
Tier 2 Capital
2,056.2
2,036.5
TOTAL OWN FUNDS
9,221.4
9,932.1
• LCR and NSFR > 100%
(also excluding TLTRO2)
32
Annex 11
Issuances in 2020
20th January 2020
AT 1 bondissuance on the wholesale market for a total 400mln/€ amount
Thanks to the huge total amount of the orders received from approximately 450 institutional investors (over €6 billion), the initial coupon guidance, announced at around 6.5%, was reviewed downwards by 0.625% and the final coupon was set at 5.875% for the first five and a half years.
The coupon is payable half-yearly in arrears on 20th June and 20th December of each year starting from 20th June 2020 (first coupon is short).The re-offer price is 100.
UBI Banca – Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 15:13:05 UTC