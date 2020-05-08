h.16.49 - UBI Banca: presentazione risultati consolidati al 31 marzo 2020 (in inglese) 0 05/08/2020 | 11:14am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The UBI Banca Group Consolidated Results as at 31st March 2020 8 May 2020 Disclaimer This document has been prepared by Unione di Banche Italiane Spa ("UBI") for informational purposes only and for use in the presentation of May 2020. It is not permitted to publish, transmit or otherwise reproduce this document, in whole or in part, in any format, to any third party without the express written consent of UBI and it is not permitted to alter, manipulate, obscure or take out of context any information set out in the document. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein have not been independently verified and are subject to change without notice. They have been obtained from, or are based upon, sources we believe to be reliable but UBI makes no representation (either expressed or implied) or warranty on their completeness, timeliness or accuracy. Nothing contained in this document or expressed during the presentation constitutes financial, legal, tax or other advice, nor should any investment or any other decision be solely based on this document. This document does not constitute a solicitation, offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, subscribe or sell for any investment instruments, to effect any transaction, or to conclude any legal act of any kind whatsoever. This document contains statements that are forward-looking: such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of UBI and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of UBI, could cause the results of UBI to differ materially from those set forth in such forward looking statements. Under no circumstances will UBI or its affiliates, representatives, directors, officers and employees have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the document or the above mentioned presentation. For further information about the UBI Group, please refer to publicly available information, including Annual, Quarterly and Interim Reports. By receiving this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Please be informed that some of the managers of UBI involved in the drawing up and in the presentation of data contained in this document possess stock of the bank. The disclosure relating to shareholdings of top management is available in the annual reports. References The "notes on the reclassified financial statements" contained in the periodic financial reports of the Group may be consulted for a fuller comprehension of the rules followed in preparing the reclassified financial statements. Figures in this presentation slides may not add up exactly to correspond to the total amount indicated, due to rounding differences. 2 A solid start to 2020 allowing strong intervention in the Covid19 emergency Strong CAPITAL Strong LIQUIDITY High quality LOAN BOOK FL CET1 ratio to 12.86%

MDA buffer vs CET1 9.25% SREP to 361 bps (459 in the hypothesis of full application of art104a of CRD5)

Both CET1 ratio and MDA buffer are higher than Business Plan projections (CET1 >12.5 and MDA buffer > 330 bps) even net of 2019 dividend (accounting for 26 bps)

of 2019 dividend (accounting for 26 bps) Total capital ratio to 17.05% also following successful issuance of AT1 in Jan 2020

MREL requirements largely exceeded

FL Leverage ratio to 5.87%

LCR and NSFR > 100

Thanks to strong issuance plan carried out in 2019, no worries if markets were to close in 2020

Thanks to strong issuance plan carried out in 2019, no worries if markets were to close in 2020 Liquid assets to €36.8 billion, of which €23.8 unencumbered

High quality performing loan book (only 2.7% is high risk) generating low default rate (1% annualised in 1Q2020)

Low level of NPEs following work out and sales carried out in 2019, still constantly decreasing: in 1Q2020 gross NPE ratio to 7.5% of total loans (6.7% taking account of SME bad loan sale currently being prepared)

High recovery rate to 12.5% (cash in + back to performing) of total NPEs.

Bad loan recovery rate (cash in) to 7.1% 3 Liquidity to the economy in the Covid19 emergency and Initiatives to support customers well above the Group's Market share Covid-related additional measures €10 billion available to the Territories to support families, businesses and third sector launched on 1 st April 2020 Immediate application and fast procedures to allow customers access to opportunities offered by Government Decrees, even in remote

Financing up to €25,000 with 100% state guarantee: as at the 7th of May, loans which have obtained the guarantee and are ready for disbursement amount to 40% of the total at system level* Medium/large lending tickets with MCC guarantee (over €25K): over 2 bln/€ of applications (average guarantee 80%) 130.000 "moratorie" out of a total of over 1.600.000** at system level (8% share)

*37,250 applications out of a total at system level of 93,301 4** latest avaialable system data A good set of results in 1Q20, with a significant increase in net profit in a complex environment NET PROFIT * (€ mln) 93.6 83.4 38.1 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 5 *Restated for 2019 to reflect change of measurement criteria for real estate : Net profit for 1Q19 previously published €82.2 million; Net profit for 4Q2019 previously published €60.1 million, Resilience of Net Interest Income expected to continue in 2020 Net Interest Income (mln/€) (mln/€) 412 -1.7% 405 Business with customers (including IFRS 9 impacts) 374 -1.0% 370 Other components (financial activities and interbank) -8.2% 36 35 4Q19 1Q20 EURIBOR (1 month) -46 bps -48 bps mln/€ 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Business with customers 409 374 370 (including IFRS9) o/w business with customers 383 364 359 o/w IFRS9 26 10 11 Financial activities 44 51 37 Interbank business -8 -13 -2 Net Interest Income 446 412 405 EURIBOR (1 month) - 37 bps - 46 bps 48 bps 1Q20 vs 4Q19: Stable NII from business with customers vs 4Q19 considering calendar effect (-4 mln/€) 1Q20 vs 1Q19 Impact on funding component of the decrease of -11 bps in 1M Euribor and of the intense issuing of institutional funding in 2019 which enabled the required MREL levels to be reached in advance and UBI to be resilient in case of potential market closures in 2020

-11 bps in 1M Euribor and of the intense issuing of institutional funding in 2019 lower IFRS9 contribution, mainly following the massive bad loan reduction and disposals completed in 2019, (gross NPE volumes down by -29.4% in 12 months) enabling the Bank to face the Covid emergency with higher quality assets 6 Overall Customer Spread improving in 1Q20 to 177 bps New M/L term originations at 3.9 bln/€ in 1Q20 GROUP CUSTOMER SPREAD* (M/L and SHORT TERM, STOCK BANKING GROUP + PRODUCT COMPANIES In bps against 1M Euribor, including hedging derivatives and excluding TLTRO2 FOCUS ON MEDIUM/LONG TERM VOLUMES & TRENDCOMMERCIAL SPREADS BANKING PERIMETER 239 243 244 247 250 Mark up on lending 177 Customer spread 176 177 173 175 Mark down on funding 63 66 71 72 73 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Spread 10Y BTP-BUND 257 262 183 148 166 (period average) • Higher incidence of TLTRO lending products 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 in 1Q20 NEW ORIGINATIONS • Net of TLTRO Flows +2.8bln/€ +2.7bln/€ +3.9bln/€ lending (approx. Commercial Spread 243bps 239bps* 195bps* 1.4bln/€ in 1Q20), spread REIMBURSEMENTS up 5bps vs Flows -3.3bln/€ -3.7bln/€ -3.2bln/€ 4Q19 (to Commercial Spreads 195bps 206bps 193bps 256bps) * Exluding TLTRO lending, commercial spread at 251bps in 4Q19 and 256bps in 1Q20 7 2019 intense issuing activity (5bln/€ institutional and 2.2bln/€ retail*) guarantees a comfortable liquidity position In order to optimise the Group's capital structure, inaugural 400 mln/€ AT1 issuance placed in January 2020 FUNDING MATURITY PROFILE Situation as at 31st March 2020 (nominal amounts in bln/€) 0.10 AT1 Retail bonds 2.27 1.76 1.75 Covered Bonds (CB) 0.50 0.40* EMTN 0.07 0.06 0.01 0.04 1.52 1.02 1.70 1.25 1.50 1.00 1.25 0.20 1.50 0,750.75 0.80 0,14 0.41 0.40 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0,25 1Q 2Q-3Q-4Q 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2033 2020 2020 2020 RETAIL ISSUANCES 2020 INSTITUTIONAL ISSUANCES Date Amount Avg Maturity Avg Coupon Settl. Date Size Type Avg Coupon 1Q 2020 0.02 bln/€ 3 years 1.04% Jan 2020 0.40 bln/€ Non-Cumulative Temporary Write-Down Deeply 5.875% Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes** Jan 2020 0.10 bln/€ Private placements undisclosed NB: in Feb 2020 UBI Banca also issued approx. 0.1 bln/€ of certificates * Against total expiries of 5.8 bln/€ 8 * * AT1 perpetual securities callable by the issuer, from 20/01/2025 until 20/06/2025 and subsequently on each coupon payment date Net fees and commission income shows strong growth vs 1Q19: +4.9% Net fees and commissions (mln/€) +4.9% 446420 401 76 • Net fees & commission income from 54 60 management, trading and advisory services excluding upfront and performance fees at the highest level 172 177 +3.5% 183 176 193 -8.2% 178 o/w synthetic 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 o/w -8 o/w -9 o/w - 11 securitisation fees Upfront* and performance fees Management, trading and advisory services Banking related commissions ever, despite Covid19 strong impact in March • AUM placed in 1Q20 stable vs 1Q19 (about 3 bln/€, vs 2.3 bln/€ in 4Q19) • Traditional Banking related commission: +1.2% vs 1Q19. 4Q19 includes items typically booked at year end (especially related to payments, e.g. year end rappels) 9 * Upfront fees include both placement of SICAV & funds and insurance products Net of systemic charges, operating costs are down 1.7% vs 1Q19 and 3.6% vs 4Q19 thanks to strict control Total Operating Costs (mln/€) -1.7% Costs net of -3.6% Systemic charges 561 572 552 D&A 52 59 57 Admin. Expenses (ex 144 158 139 systemic charges) Staff 364 355 355 1Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Systemic RF: 42 DGS: 4 RF: 42 charges Total Operating 603 577 594 Costs Staff costs (-2.6% vs 1Q 19) benefit from headcount reduction (-757 resources vs March 2019) notwithstanding application of new National Labour Contract

(-2.6% vs 1Q 19) Administrative expenses down both vs 4Q19 (-11.9%) and vs 1Q19 (-3.2%) 10 A new way of working drives a different cost allocation Health and safety measures Communication Social distancing Organisational measures measures More smart working During the crisis all employees of the Group were enabled to smart work and 20,000 remote work stations were organized 5,600 employees on average were connected in remote conference calls/videos every day Lower commuting costs Lower costs in terms of paper/toner, energy, etc Social distancing and organizational measures: During the crisis, all small business corporate, premium and private relationship managers were enabled to remote selling (4,700 resources) and access to the branches was allowed upon appointment Change in the role of branches, which has been anyway decreasing over time but at a slow pace - Strengthening of contact centers Higher costs to ensure clean and safe environment to customers and employees Re-organisation of real estate Remote learning Communication How to communicate after Covid19 both within and outside the Bank? More digital marketing The role of mail and mailing costs Videoconferences with customers eg advisory services……. 11 Asset quality: performing high risk positions down again to 2.7% of the portfolio. Low new inflows to NPEs from performing loans (-82% vs 2009 peak). Annualised default rate at 1% GROSS PERFORMING PORTFOLIO UNDER AIRB DEFAULT RATE* Loans at amortised cost and at fair value through P&L as at 31.03.2020 High risk 2.7% 1.85% Unrated 3.8% vs 8.4% in Dec '12 vs 5.7% in Dec '12 Including the MARCH new '15 definition of Medium Risk 10.9% vs 27.6% in Dec '12 1.0% default introduced in 0.8% July 2019 Low Risk 82.6% 85% of high vs 58.3% in Dec '12 risk positions 1Q18 1Q19 1Q20 are collateralised NPEs: GROSS INFLOWS FROM PERFORMING (mln/€) -82% 1,134 1,069 from the peak in 2009 870 722 811 650 272 548 623 389 317 390 165 273 240 204 2007 2008 2009 2010 1Q11 1Q12 1Q13 1Q14 1Q15 1Q16 1Q17 1Q18 1Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Quarterly average UBI stand-alone July 2019: introduction of the new definition of default 2007 and 2008 gross inflows figures are stated according to table A.1.7. Since 2009 gross inflows figures are stated according to Table "Loans to customers: change in non-performing exposure" 12 * Default rate = gross inflows to NPEs / Gross performing loans at the beginning of the period Gross Inflows from performing - Outflows to performing. Gross NPE more than halvedsince peak in Sept 2015 -8.8p.p. -8p.p. GROSS 15.5% NPEs/TOTAL 10.4% GROSS LOANS 7.8% 7.5% 6.7% % Considering Sept '15 Mar '19 Dec '19 Mar '20 Mar '20 pro-forma new disposal of about -57% 800mln/€ SMEs bad loans to -51% be completed 13.7 in 2020 GROSS NPEs 9.5 (bln/€) 6.7 5.9 6.8 Sept '15 Mar '19 Dec' 19 Mar '20 Mar '20 pro-forma 13 Confirmed strength of internal work-out units resulting in higher recovery rates CASH-IN AND BACK TO PERFORMING 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 (A) RECOVERY RATE NPE (cash-in)* 8.1% 8.3% 8.9% 7.8% 8.7% 9.1% Total cash-in and (B) BACK TO PERFORMING** 2.7% 2.4% 3.0% 3.9% 3.3% 3.4% back to performing (A+B) RECOVERY RATE NPE (cash-in) 10.7% 10.7% 11.8% 11.7% 11.9% 12.5% at 12.5% in 1Q20 +BACK TO PERFORMING Recovery rate on bad loans improving further to 7.1% FOCUS BAD LOANS 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q19 1Q20 RECOVERY RATE BAD LOANS 4.5% 4.6% 5.2% 6.5% 6.1% 7.1% * Recovery rate = payments received / (initial NPE gross exposure + total increases), annualised 14 ** Back to performing = NPE back to performing loans / (initial NPE gross exposure + total increase), annualised Cost of Risk in 1Q20 at 73bps including higher provisioning on UTP loans in sectors more impacted by the Covid19 emergency Coverage consistent with a highly secured portfolio 1Q 20 FY19 1Q 19 COST OF RISK 73 bps inlcluding significant additional provisions on UTPs in sectors impacted by the Covid19 (bringing coverage on those sectors' UTPs to approx. 35%)

87 bps of which 20 bps related to massive disposals

59 bps (does not include the new definition of default introduced in July 2019) % OF GROSS NPEs SECURED* 85% 79% 77% 71% 70% (REAL ESTATE COLLATERAL + CASH COVERAGE) / TOTAL GROSS NPEs* 81% 79% 78% 75% 75% COVERAGE PERFORMING LOANS** 0.69% 0.55% 0.41% 0.36% 0.30% UBI BPER BancoBPM Intesa SP Unicredit UBI BPER Unicredit Intesa SP BancoBPM Unicredit UBI Intesa SP BancoBPM BPER *Data as at 31 December 2019, Table A.3.2 financial reports and Company presentations 15 ** Data as at 31 March 2020 CET1 ratio at 12.9% No future DTAs or optimisation actions included Capital Ratios Fully Loaded No future DTAs nor optimisation manoeuvres included Already above Business Total Capital + SNP Plan expectations 19.6% 19.6%: important • MDA buffer (CET1): 361 bps (vs Srep protection for +57 bps 12.86% 12.29% Dec '19 Mar '20 CET1 +122 bps 17.05% 15.83% Dec '19 Mar '20 Total Capital 9.25%) holders of Senior SNP 2.6% • MDA buffer (CET1): 459 bps (in the Preferred Bonds hypothesis of full application of art. Tier 2 3.5% 104a CRD5) AT1 0.7% Both including or excluding 2019 dividend CET1 12.9% • MDA buffer (CET1) > 330 bps* • CET1 ratio > 12.5% In 1Q20 impacts on CET1 ratio from:

Dividend accrued for 2019 and not resolved by the General Shareholders' meeting following ECB recommendation (+26bps) Change in real estate valuation criteria (+38 bps, higher than Business Plan expectations) OCI reserve (-25 bps) and impact of TRIM inspections Net 1Q20 profit positive contribution with dividend accrual according to Business Plan projections

✓ Further positive effect on Total Capital ratio from 400 mln AT1 issued in Jan '20 * Average estimate in the span of Business Plan (2020-2022) 16 SREP 2019: CET1 requirement 9.25%; Total Capital Requirement: 10.25% (12.75% including the Capital Conservation Buffer). 2020 SREP unchanged vs 2019 See Annex 10 for further detail Business Outlook The Covid19 emergency is a crisis that is different from others both because of how it originated and how it might develop, which makes any type of forecast complex. However, even in this crisis, the key factor is the quality of credit . In the face of this unprecedented crisis, swifter and more incisive measures were taken by domestic and international authorities to mitigate its impact.

. In the face of this unprecedented crisis, swifter and more incisive measures were taken by domestic and international authorities to mitigate its impact. These measures, recently implemented, should allow the Bank to preserve its level of net interest income. Weaker performance by the fee and commission component relating to transactions following the slowdown in the economy is expected, while the fee and commission component relating to assets under management will be affected by the crisis in the first part of the year, but will depend on the performance of markets in the second.

Maximum efforts will continue to be made to contain operating expenses, although in a different manner, driven by smartworking.

As concerns loan losses, these will be higher than forecast for the first year under the Business Plan, although mitigated by the use of support initiatives included in the mentioned recent measures. The Bank has already made greater provisions for unlikely-to-pay loans in those sectors more exposed to the crisis with an impact on 1Q 2020 of about 50 million (with an overall cost of credit of 73 bps), and it will focus its attention during the year on these loans, given the high quality of performing loans (the level of high-risk performing loans fell further in 1Q 2020 to 2.7%, the default rate is expected to remain low and coverage for performing loans is among the highest for major Italian banks). The internal workout strategy for non-performing loans is therefore confirmed.

unlikely-to-pay loans in those sectors more exposed to the crisis with an impact on 1Q 2020 of about 50 million (with an overall cost of credit of 73 bps), and it will focus its attention during the year on these loans, given the high quality of performing loans (the level of high-risk performing loans fell further in 1Q 2020 to 2.7%, the default rate is expected to remain low and coverage for performing loans is among the highest for major Italian banks). The internal workout strategy for non-performing loans is therefore confirmed. From a balance sheet viewpoint, the UBI Group's capital position, its solid liquidity and its asset quality enables it to face this crisis with a reasonable level of confidence, as already occurred in previous crisis, and to generate profits on a continuing basis to the benefit of all stakeholders (including dividends when authorised by the ECB). 17 Annexes 18 Annex 1a Reclassified consolidated Income Statement (restated to reflect the change in real estate measurement criteria) (mln/€) Net interest income of which: TLTRO2

of which: credit components (IFRS9 and PPA)

of which: IFRS9 contractual modifications without derecognition Net fee and commission income Net income (loss) from trading, hedging and disposal/repurchase activities and from assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Profits of equity-accounted investees Dividends and similar income Net income from insurance operations Other net operating income/expense Operating income Staff costs Other administrative expenses of which: SRF and DGS contributions Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Operating expenses Operating expenses excluding SRF and DGS contributions Net operating income Net impairment losses for credit risk relating to: financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans to banks

financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans and advances to customers

financial assets measured at amortised cost: securities

financial assets as at fair value through other comprehensive income Net provisions for risks and charges - commitments and guarantees granted Net provisions for risks and charges - other net provisions Profits (losses) from the disposal of equity investments Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Pre-tax profit from continuing operations Taxes on income for the period from continuing operations Profits/losses for the period attributable to non-controlling interests Profit for the period attributable to the Parent before Business Plan and other impacts Redundancy expenses net of taxes and non-controlling interests Business Plan Project expenses net of taxes and non-controlling interests Impairment losses on property, plant and equipment Profit for the period Profit for the period net of non-recurring items 1Q19 4Q19 (restated) (restated) 445.6 412.0 12.411.1 31.221.4 (5.2)(11.9) 446.3 58.2 9.1 5.20.1 4.0 18.8 948.5 (364.4) (355.5) (186.0) (162.7) (42.0) (4.4) (52.5) (58.5) (603.0) (576.7) (561.0) (572.2) 317.7 371.9 (130.0) (210.5) (0.0)(0.3) (128.6) (208.2) (0.5)(1.4) (0.9)(0.6) (0.6) (1.9) (3.5) (1.2) 1.8 - (39.4) 120.6 (51.4) (22.5) (6.4) (13.0) 85.2

(42.6) (46.8)

(0.1)

(0.3) 38.1 126.1 83.9 1Q20 405.2 10.1 20.1 (8.8) 420.5 53.6 7.8 4.8 2.5 19.3 913.6 (355.0) (181.4) (42.0) (57.2) (593.6) (551.6) 320.0 (157.1) (0.2) (155.6) 0.6 (1.9) (0.9) 0.9 0.1 (8.7) 154.2 (52.4) (8.3) 93.6 0.0 93.6 99.3 1Q20 1Q20 vs 1Q19 vs 4Q19 (9.1%) (1.7%) (18.4%) (8.9%) (35.6%) (6.2%) 70.7% (25.8%) 4.9% (5.8%) 43.2% (7.9%) 23.6% (14.6%) (7.6%) n.s. (28.6%) (37.9%) (11.0%) 2.5% (0.8%) (3.7%) (2.6%) (0.1%) (2.5%) 11.5% (0.0%) n.s. 8.9% (2.3%) (1.6%) 2.9% (1.7%) (3.6%) 0.7% (13.9%) 20.9% (25.4%) n.s. (47.4%) 21.0% (25.2%) n.s. n.s. 114.9% 211.1% 67.6% (51.3%) n.s. n.s. (75.5%) (96.3%) n.s. n.s. (16.1%) 27.9% 1.9% 133.1% 29.4% (36.0%) (25.8%) 9.8% 12.1% 145.8% (21.2%) 18.4% FY19 (restated) 1,725.1 48.7 110.6 (25.3) 1,661.8 104.3 40.3 7.7 15.3 83.5 3,637.9 (1,427.7) (711.1) (107.6) (221.3) (2,360.0) (2,252.5) 1,277.9 (744.1) 0.1 (738.4) (2.5) (3.3) (0.0) (24.8) 6.1 (39.4) 475.7 (118.8) (33.9) 323.0 (89.4) (0.1) (0.3) 233.1 331.3 19 Contribution of non-recurring items to Net Profit Stated Net 2017-2020 Business Plan Disposal of First time application of 1Q20 securities/equity measurement of Profit Staff leaving incentives investments properties at fair value 1Q20 93.6 (0.0) (0.0) 5.8 P&L (A) Redundancy expenses net of Net income from trading, Net income (loss) from fair reference line taxes and non-controlling interests hedging and disposal/ value change in property, repurchase activities and plant and equipment and from assets/liabilities as at intangible assets fair value through profit or loss Annex 1b Total impact of non- Normalised recurring items Net Profit 5.8 99.3 (B) (A+B) The reference date for the first time application of new evaluation criterion is 31/03/2020. In short, the FTA impacts of the new evaluation can be summarized as follows: IAS Change in FV vs FTA Properties for operational use Positive impact to equity FTA (pursuant to IAS 16) Negative impact to income statement Investment properties Net impact to equity (pursuant to IAS 40) Note: items net of taxes and non-controlling interests 20 Annex 1c Change in the measurement critera for real estate assets The real estate assets of the UBI Banca Group include: properties for operational use (pursuant to IAS 16)

investment properties (pursuant to IAS 40) and also properties treated as "inventories" (pursuant to IAS 2). The Group's accounting policies required both categories to be measured at cost (net of accumulated depreciation and any impairment). The UBI Group has decided to revalue the carrying amount of its real estate assets as of 31st March 2020. This consists of making changes: from measurement at cost to measurement at a "revalued amount" for properties held for operational use pursuant to IAS 16 (with impacts "on going" in the equity and income statement);

from measurement at cost to measurement at fair value for investment properties pursuant to IAS 40 (with impacts "on going" in the income statement). In accordance with IAS 8 "Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and errors", this change in the method of measurement constitutes a voluntary change in accounting policies for the following reasons: to improve the quality of the information on which users of the financial statements bases their decisions;

to evaluate the real estate assets in order to reflect their market value based on the characteristics of the properties and on the market context, regardless of the timing and reasons for the acquisition of each individual property;

to improve the comparability of operating performance from year to year. 21 Annex 2 Change in the measurement criteria for real estate assets: impact on income statement As of 31st March 2020 the UBI Group changed the criterion it uses to measure real estate assets, adopting the fair value criterion in place of that of cost. As a consequence of the above, the restated comparative periods differ from those published as at their respective reporting dates. In compliance with IAS 8, the comparative figures for previous periods have been restated following retrospective application of the change in the measurement criterion for real estate assets, subject to IAS 40 rules. On the contrary, the change in the measurement criteria for operational real estate assets, pursuant to IAS 16, has been applied prospectively from 31st March 2020, in compliance with IAS 8. Following the change in the measurement criteria for real estate assets, we report the following as of these financial statements: the item "Property, plant and equipment" in the balance sheet includes measurement of "Operational properties" pursuant to IAS 16 and "Investment property" pursuant to IAS 40, at the

"revalued amount" and at "fair value" respectively;

"revalued amount" and at "fair value" respectively; the item "Depreciation and net impairment losses on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" in the income statement includes, with regard real estate assets, only the depreciation of "Operational properties" since "Investment properties" measured at fair value are not depreciated;

the item "Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" includes the result for changes in the fair value of properties in the period, in compliance with the new measurement criteria adopted. It follows that the figures reported are comparable with previous periods except for the item "Property, plant and equipment" in the balance sheet and the item "Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets" in the income statement. 2019 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter Figures in thousands of euro restatement restatement restatement restatement impacts impacts impacts impacts Operating income - - - - 190. a) Staff costs 190. b) Other administrative expenses of which: SRF and DGS contributions Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses on property, plant and 210.+220. equipment and intangible assets 2,590 2,212 1,851 1,809 Operating expenses 2,590 2,212 1,851 1,809 Net operating income 2,590 2,212 1,851 1,809 130. Net impairment losses for credit risk relating to: 130. a) - financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans and advances to banks 130. a) - financial assets measured at amortised cost: loans and advances to customers a) - financial assets measured at amortised cost: securities b) - financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income a) Net provisions for risks and charges - commitments and guarantees granted 200. b) Net provisions for risks and charges - other net provisions Net income (loss) from fair value change in property, plant and equipment and 260. intangible assets (39,386) - - - 250.+280. Profits (losses) from the disposal of equity investments 290. Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations (36,796) 2,212 1,851 1,809 300. Taxes on income for the period from continuing operations 11,289 (715) (595) (582) 340. (Profit) loss for the period attributable to minority interests Profit (loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders of the Parent before the Business Plan and other impacts (25,507) 1,497 1,256 1,227 190. a) Redundancy expenses net of taxes and minority interests 190. b) Business Plan project expenses net of taxes and minority interests Depreciation and net impairment losses on property, plant and equipment net of 210. taxes and minority interests 3,432 350. Profit (loss) for the period attributable to the shareholders of the Parent (22,075) 1,497 1,256 1,227 22 Annex 3a Branches and headcounts evolution # of domestic branches (end of period) >2,000 1,838 o/w 1,524 1,648 1,638 1,636 1,575 1,566 UBI Banca Group Stand alone Dec '16 Dec '17 Dec '18 June '19 Sept '19 Dec '19 Mar '20 pro-forma* of headcounts (end of period) 22,500 On 14th January trade union agreement signed for 21,412 the exit, on a voluntary basis, of over 300 resources o/w 17,560 20,394 20,241 20,128 19,940 as from Feb 2020 UBI Banca Group 19,629 Stand alone Approx. 133 resources still to exit from end March 2020 Dec '16 Dec '17 Dec '18 June '19 Sept '19 Dec '19 Mar '20 pro-forma* Dec '16 pro-forma and FY2016 pro-forma include UBI Banca Group Stand Alone + data of 3 Banks acquired in May 2017 23 Detail of Operating costs Annex 3b o/w Staff Costs (mln/€) 364 356 352 355 355 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 -2.6% Number of staff decreases by 311 employees vs Dec '19 and by 757 vs March '19 24 o/w Admin. Expenses (mln/€) 186 175 187 163 181 RF: 42 RF: 18 DGS: DGS: 4 RF: 42 43 144 157 144 158 139 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 o/w Depreciation, Amortisation, etc. (mln/€) 52 54 56 59 57 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Annex 4a Reclassified Consolidated Balance Sheet - Assets (restated to reflect the change in real estate measurement criteria) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Changes % changes 31.03.2019 Changes % changes restated restated A A-B A/B A-C A/C Figures in thousands of euro B C ASSETS 10. Cash and cash equivalents 543,344 694,750 (151,406) (21.8%) 606,459 (63,115) (10.4%) 20. Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 2,445,729 1,758,730 686,999 39.1% 1,504,110 941,619 62.6% 1) Loans and advances to bank s 16,875 16,213 662 4.1% 14,715 2,160 14.7% 2) Loans and advances to customers 275,614 260,667 14,947 5.7% 270,459 5,155 1.9% 3) Securities and derivatives 2,153,240 1,481,850 671,390 45.3% 1,218,936 934,304 76.6% Financial assets measured at fair value through other 30. comprehensive income 11,476,015 12,221,616 (745,601) (6.1%) 11,237,472 238,543 2.1% 1) Loans and advances to bank s - - - - - - - 2) Loans and advances to customers - - - - 15 (15) (100.0%) 3) Securities 11,476,015 12,221,616 (745,601) (6.1%) 11,237,457 238,558 2.1% 40. Financial assets measured at amortised cost 101,689,225 101,736,289 (47,064) - 103,161,917 (1,472,692) (1.4%) 1) Loans and advances to bank s 9,467,195 11,723,923 (2,256,728) (19.2%) 11,327,078 (1,859,883) (16.4%) 2) Loans and advances to customers 85,778,114 84,564,033 1,214,081 1.4% 87,095,528 (1,317,414) (1.5%) 3) Securities 6,443,916 5,448,333 995,583 18.3% 4,739,311 1,704,605 36.0% 50. Hedging derivatives 34,039 35,117 (1,078) (3.1%) 20,298 13,741 67.7% 60. Fair value change in hedged financial assets (+/-) 651,581 547,019 104,562 19.1% 320,370 331,211 103.4% 70. Equity investments 293,676 287,353 6,323 2.2% 263,307 30,369 11.5% 80. Technical reserves of reinsurers 104 - 104 - - 104 - 90. Property, plant and equipment 2,590,524 2,370,247 220,277 9.3% 2,492,994 97,530 3.9% 100. Intangible assets 1,731,379 1,739,903 (8,524) (0.5%) 1,721,712 9,667 0.6% of which: goodwill 1,465,260 1,465,260 - - 1,465,260 - - 110. Tax assets 3,748,151 3,755,895 (7,744) (0.2%) 4,123,686 (375,535) (9.1%) 120. Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 291,766 268,100 23,666 8.8% 10,320 281,446 n.s. 130. Other assets 997,059 1,200,966 (203,907) (17.0%) 1,357,159 (360,100) (26.5%) Total assets 126,492,592 126,615,985 (123,393) (0.1%) 126,819,804 (327,212) (0.3%) 25 Annex 4b Reclassified Consolidated Balance Sheet - Liabilities and Equity (restated to reflect the change real estate measurement criteria) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Changes % changes 31.03.2019 Changes % changes restated restated A A-B A/B A-C A/C Figures in thousands of euro B C LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 10. Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost 108,386,682 109,795,016 (1,408,334) (1.3%) 111,409,557 (3,022,875) (2.7%) a) Due to bank s 14,497,500 14,367,985 129,515 0.9% 17,776,512 (3,279,012) (18.4%) b) Due to customers 71,435,696 72,577,255 (1,141,559) (1.6%) 69,830,403 1,605,293 2.3% c) Debt securities issued 22,453,486 22,849,776 (396,290) (1.7%) 23,802,642 (1,349,156) (5.7%) 20. Financial liabilities held for trading 617,709 555,296 62,413 11.2% 461,254 156,455 33.9% 30. Financial liabilities designated at fair value 285,439 197,610 87,829 44.4% 124,296 161,143 129.6% 40. Hedging derivatives 575,925 386,778 189,147 48.9% 107,022 468,903 n.s. 50. Fair value change in hedged financial liabilities (+/-) 156,033 145,191 10,842 7.5% 124,767 31,266 25.1% 60. Tax liabilities 300,268 210,882 89,386 42.4% 196,528 103,740 52.8% 70. Liabilities associated with assets held for sale - 2,331 (2,331) (100.0%) - - - 80. Other liabilities 3,145,785 2,735,807 409,978 15.0% 2,271,216 874,569 38.5% 90. Provision for post-employment benefits 264,793 289,641 (24,848) (8.6%) 307,910 (43,117) (14.0%) 100. Provisions for risks and charges: 448,535 489,485 (40,950) (8.4%) 495,298 (46,763) (9.4%) a) commitments and guarantees granted 54,255 54,005 250 0.5% 54,026 229 0.4% b) pension and similar obligations 85,035 86,756 (1,721) (2.0%) 87,111 (2,076) (2.4%) c) other provisions for risk s and charges 309,245 348,724 (39,479) (11.3%) 354,161 (44,916) (12.7%) 110. Technical reserves 2,149,201 2,210,294 (61,093) (2.8%) 1,962,495 186,706 9.5% 120.+150.+160. Share capital, share premiums, reserves, valuation reserves +170.+180 and treasury shares 10,002,121 9,306,321 695,800 7.5% 9,243,950 758,171 8.2% 190. Minority interests (+/-) 66,529 58,230 8,299 14.3% 32,076 34,453 107.4% 200. Profit (loss) for the period/year (+/-) 93,572 233,103 (139,531) (59.9%) 83,435 10,137 12.1% Total liabilities and equity 126,492,592 126,615,985 (123,393) (0.1%) 126,819,804 (327,212) (0.3%) 26 Annex 5 Direct funding at over 94 bln/€: a slight decrease in corporate current account and deposits Indirect funding at 92.2 bln/€, -0.5% vs Dec '19 when excluding market performance bln/€ 31 Mar '19 31 Dec '19 31 Mar '20 ...from ORDINARY CUSTOMERS 75.75 76.88 75.54 of which Current accounts and deposits 65.66 69.04 67.95 Term deposits, financing & other payables 2.32 2.38 2.48 Leasing payables 0.40 0.39 0.38 Bonds issued 7.09 4.93 4.64 Certificates of deposit 0.27 0.13 0.08 …from INSTITUTIONAL CUSTOMERS 17.89 18.64 18.51 of which Covered Bonds 13.02 10.57 10.54 EMTN 3.42 7.21 7.19 Repos with CCG and other 1.45 0.85 0.78 TOTAL DIRECT FUNDING 93.63 95.51 94.05 AuM 43.50 45.83 41.22 Bancassurance 25.52 27.26 27.08 AuC 29.75 28.36 23.95 TOTAL INDIRECT FUNDING 98.77 101.45 92.24 Current accounts and deposits in Mar '20: decrease (-1.6% vs Dec '19), mainly due to strategy to reduce corporate deposits, lowering balance with ECB

(-1.6% vs Dec '19), mainly due to strategy to reduce corporate deposits, lowering balance with ECB Indirect funding: all items impacted by market performance effect

AUM (net of insurance) down by 10,1% but +0,3% net of performance effect AUC down by 15,6% (-3,9% net of performance effect, following the exit of one large position) Insurance products substantially unvaried (+1,5% net of performance effect

Repurchases not included 27 ** Please see annex 6 for the main list of issuances placed in 2019 and 2020 Evolution of the Group's Financial Assets Financial Assets (Securities*, in bln/€) 21.95 20.07 17.20 19.15 9.53 15.64 8.38 8.28 1.40 1.44 1.24 0.97 7.68 9.37 9.10 5.34 Dec' 16** Mar '19 Dec '19 Mar '20 Focus on Italian Govies (Incidence on total financial assets) 75.7% 55.4% 51.1% 54.6% Dec '16 Mar '19 Dec '19 Mar '20 Annex 6 Italian Govies excluding insurance portfolio Modest increase due to purchase of short term bonds to invest liquidity and on the trading book Italian Govies insurance portfolio o/w main changes Mar '20 vs Dec '19: ▪ Euro Area govies: +1.2 bln/€ ▪ Corporate bonds: -1.3 bln/€ ▪ Emerging markets: -0.1 bln/€ o/w main changes Mar '20 vs Mar '19: ▪ Euro Area govies: +1.3 bln/€ ▪ Corporate bonds: -0.5 bln/€ ▪ Equity securities/ UCITS: +0.1 bln/€ 28 * Includes reclassified balance sheet items 20.3) , 30.3) and 40.3) ** Dec '16 aggregate includes UBI Banca Group Stand Alone (17,859 mln/€) + data of 3 Banks acquired in May 2017 Annex 7 Financial assets proprietary portfolio breakdown: Italian Govies maturities and main exposures 31 DECEMBER 2019 FVTPL FVOCI AC (fair value through (financial (fair value TOTAL Amounts in mln/€ other assets at through profit or comprehensive amortised loss) income) cost) Financial Assets 1,482 12,222 5,448 19,152 (Securities and derivatives*) o/w Italian Govies 9 5,520 4,258 9,787 Financial Liabilities held for trading 469 Maturity of the Italian Govies Portfolio Amounts in mln/€ FVTPL FVOCI AC TOTAL TOTAL 31.03.20 31.12.19 2020 328 1 - 329 16 2021-2022 350 131 459 940 835 2023-2025 4 2,562 703 3,269 3,305 2026-2030 - 1,561 2,268 3,829 3,133 From 2031 and over - 550 2,051 2,601 2,497 Total portfolio 682 4,804 5,482 10,969 9,787 % of portfolio on 6.2% 43.8% 50.0% 100% total Italian Govies 31 MARCH 2020 % Change FVTPL FVOCI AC (fair value through (financial of TOTAL (fair value other assets at TOTAL amounts through profit or comprehensive amortised loss) income) cost) 2,153 11,476 6,444 20,073 4.8% 682 4,804 5,482 10,969 12.1% Financial Liabilities held for trading 541 Main exposures as at 31 March 2020 Portfolio: Consolidated o/w Insurance Amounts in bln/€ o/w Govies o/w Corporates o/w Loans Govies and banks Italy 10,969 1,134 631 1,441 Spain 2,044 77 275 USA 1,765 105 1 France 952 116 31 Main 4 countries 15,730 1,432 631 1,748 % on total amount 93.9% 73.3% 96.8% 96.5% * The analysis excludes equity securities (0.4 bln/€) and UCITs (0.6 bln/€) 29 Annex 8 Liquidity resources at 36.8 bln/€ (31/03/2020) (i.e. over 50% of current accounts and deposits) Destination (amounts in €/bln) Excess Liquidity on ECB Account Unencumbered 23.8 5.8 bln/€ 36.8 bln/€ Pledged to ECB* 10.3 Eligible assets (net of haircut) Repos and other 2.7 31.0 bln/€ (mainly CCG) Composition of eligible assets (net of haircut) Italian Govies 31% Foreign Govies 11% Retained covered bonds 16% Retained securitisation 14% ABACO (credit claims) 19% Other (mainly CCG repos) 9% * Following the 1.5bn/€ reimbursement in September 2019, UBI Banca proceeded in December 2019 with the early repayment of a further 1 bln/€ TLTRO2, which now amount to nominal 30 7.5 bln/€ currently outstanding with expiry date 24 June 2020. As a result, the residual TLTRO2 total exposure amounts now to 10 bln/€, including also nominal 2.5 bln/€ expiring on 24 March 2021. Annex 9 NPEs coverage up 56bps vs December 2019 High collective provisions on Stage 1 and 2 loans LOANS TO CUSTOMERS AT AMORTISED COST (31 MARCH '20) bln/€ Gross exposure Impairment Carrying amount Coverage losses NPEs (7.5%) 6.67 2.64 (4.7%) 4.03 39.56% - Bad loans (3.8%) 3.41 1.76 (1.9%) 1.66 51.51% - UTPs (3.5%) 3.15 0.87 (2.7%) 2.28 27.65% - Past-due loans (0.1%) 0.10 0.01 (0.1%) 0.10 8.58% Performing loans (92.5%) 82.20 0.45 (95.3%) 81.74 0.55% TOTAL 88.87 3.09 85.78 3.48% LOANS TO CUSTOMERS AT AMORTISED COST (31 DECEMBER '19) mln/€ Gross exposure Impairment Carrying amount Coverage losses NPEs (7.8%) 6.84 2.67 (4.9%) 4.17 39.00% - Bad loans (4.1%) 3.55 1.85 (2.0%) 1.71 51.98% - UTPs (3.6%) 3.17 0.81 (2.8%) 2.36 25.52% - Past-due loans (0.1%) 0.11 0.00 (0.1%) 0.10 8.33% Performing loans (92.2%) 80.85 0.46 (95.1%) 80.39 0.57% TOTAL 87.69 3.13 84.56 3.57% Coverage with write- offs 52.03% 67.66% Coverage with write- offs 50.92% 67.12% Reduction in gross NPEs stock: -2.4% vs Dec '19 and -29.4% vs Mar '19

-2.4% vs Dec '19 and -29.4% vs Mar '19 Reduction in net NPEs stock: -3.3% vs Dec '19 and -30% vs Mar '19 31 Annex 10 Capital Ratios as at 31 March'19. Common Equity Tier 1 phased in ratio at 12.90%, Total Capital phased in ratio at 17.08% m ln/€ Dec '19 Mar '20 Common Equity Tier 1 7,254.6 7,572.6 (after filters) Common Equity Tier 1 regulatory adjustments -89.4 -75.0 of which negative elements for deduction excess of expected losses -84.5 -13.4 over impairment losses Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (CET1) 7,165.2 7,497.6 Additional Tier 1 before deductions - 397.9 Additional Tier 1 regulatory adjustments - - of which negative elements for deduction excess of expected losses - - over impairment losses mln/€ Dec '19 Mar '20 Risk weighted assets 58,086.3 58,143.1 Total prudential requirements 4,646.9 4,651.5 Credit risk 4,240.2 4,238.2 CVA (Credit Value Adjustment) risk 3.8 4.1 Market risk 81.0 87.3 Operational risk 321.9 321.9 CET 1 ratio TOTAL CAPITAL ratio Additional Tier 1 - 397.9 Tier 1 Capital (CET 1 +Additional Tier 1) 7,165.2 7,895.5 Dec '19 Mar '20 PHASED - IN 12.34% 12.90% Dec '19 Mar '20 PHASED - IN 15.88% 17.08% Tier 2 Capital before transitional provisions Tier 2 instruments grandfathering Tier 2 Capital after transitional provisions 2,114.6 2,094.5 -- 2,114.6 2,094.5 FULLY 12.29% 12.86% LOADED FULLY 15.83% 17.05% LOADED Tier 2 capital regulatory adjustments of which: negative elements for deduction excess of expected losses over impairment losses -58.4-58.0 -- • B3 Leverage ratios as at 31 Mar'20: ✓ phased in 5.89% (5.44% in Dec '19) ✓ fully loaded 5.87% (5.42% Dec '19) Tier 2 Capital 2,056.2 2,036.5 TOTAL OWN FUNDS 9,221.4 9,932.1 • LCR and NSFR > 100% (also excluding TLTRO2) 32 Annex 11 Issuances in 2020 20th January 2020 AT 1 bond issuance on the wholesale market for a total 400mln/€ amount

issuance on the wholesale market for a total 400mln/€ amount Thanks to the huge total amount of the orders received from approximately 450 institutional investors (over €6 billion), the initial coupon guidance, announced at around 6.5%, was reviewed downwards by 0.625% and the final coupon was set at 5.875% for the first five and a half years.

The coupon is payable half-yearly in arrears on 20th June and 20th December of each year starting from 20th June 2020 (first coupon is short).The re-offer price is 100. Allocation by Allocation by Investor Geography Investor Type Others, Pension/I Others ; 18% nsurance; 3% UK&Ireland Hedge 5% ; 29% Funds; 10% Asia; 7% Italy 8% Banks; 16% France; Fund Switzerland Germany& 18% Managers ; 10% Austria; 66% 10% 33 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer UBI Banca – Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 15:13:05 UTC 0 Latest news on UBI BANCA S.P.A. 11:33a INTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's UBI Banca can weather crisis as profit tops forecast RE 11:14a H.16.49 - UBI BANCA : presentazione risultati consolidati al 31 marzo 2020 (in i.. PU 10:39a UBI BANCA : Consolidated results as at 31 March 2020 PU 04/27 Intesa shareholders back share issue for UBI deal RE 04/23 INTESA SANPAOLO : CEO flags coronavirus threat to mid-sized banks like UBI RE 04/22 BPER Banca approves cash call to fund purchase of assets in Intesa/UBI deal RE 04/09 Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis RE 04/08 H. 13.02 - UBI BANCA : 2020 Shareholders' General Meeting PU 04/06 UBI BANCA S P A : shareholder group reiterates Intesa offer unacceptable RE 03/31 H. 19.24 - UBI BANCA : Shareholders' General Meeting - ECB recommendation PU