Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UBI Banca S.p.A.    UBI   IT0003487029

UBI BANCA S.P.A.

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

h. 17.13 - UBI Banca: BoD approves Issuer's Statement pursuant to art. 103 TUF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:11am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS.

***

The UBI Banca press release dated 3rd July 2020 and regarding the approval by the Board of Directors of the Issuer's Statement pursuant to art. 103 TUF is available at the following link: https://www.ubibanca.it/pagine/Public-Exchange-Offer-for-UBI-Banca-shares-Documents.aspx

***

This document does not constitute and is not part of an offer to buy and/or exchange, nor of a solicitation to offer to sell, underwrite, exchange or otherwise dispose, any security. The tender offer is made by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., exclusively in Italy, through the publication, by the offeror, of the offer document previously approved by CONSOB. The offer document describes the terms and conditions of the tender offer and the acceptance procedures. Before joining the tender offer, the shareholders of UBI Banca S.p.A. should read the documents concerning such offer pursuant to applicable law.

This document may only be accessed in or from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (i) by investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments falling within the scope of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), or (ii) by high net worth companies and by such other persons falling within the scope of Article 49(2) paragraphs from (a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom the Notice may otherwise be lawfully communicated (jointly, the "Relevant Persons").

A copy of this document, or portions thereof, is not and shall not be sent nor in any way transmitted or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (or to "U.S. Persons" as defined under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933), Canada, Japan, Australia and any other jurisdictions where making the Offer or tendering therein would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority (such jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia are referred to as the "Excluded Countries") nor to a person resident, domiciliated or located in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland who is not a Relevant Person. Anyone receiving such documents shall not distribute, forward or send them (neither by postal service nor by using national or international instruments of communication or commerce) in the Excluded Countries nor to a person resident, domiciliated or located in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland who is not a Relevant Person.

Disclaimer

UBI Banca – Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UBI BANCA S.P.A.
04:11aH. 17.13 - UBI BANCA : BoD approves Issuer's Statement pursuant to art. 103 TUF
PU
04:01aH. 11.56 - UBI BANCA : press release referring to ISPs press release dated 6th J..
PU
04:01aH. 11.22 - UBI BANCA : Issuers' Statement pursuant to art. 103 TUF
PU
04:01aH. 20.39 - UBI BANCA : announcement of update of Business Plan 2022
PU
07/07EUROPE : European stocks slip as hopes of post-pandemic rebound fade
RE
07/07UBI BANCA S P A : crosses swords again with Intesa on value of takeover bid
RE
07/06Intesa defends UBI takeover terms as offer kicks off
RE
07/06INTESA : Value, Synergies Allocation From Takeover Higher Than Estimated by UBI ..
DJ
07/06INTESA SANPAOLO : Takeover Offer for UBI Begins
DJ
07/03UBI spurns Intesa's offer and pledges to boost dividends
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 495 M 3 936 M 3 936 M
Net income 2020 89,6 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 3 451 M 3 899 M 3 886 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 18 503
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart UBI BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UBI Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBI BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,04 €
Last Close Price 3,04 €
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Massiah Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Letizia Maria Brichetto Arnaboldi Moratti Chairman
Elvio Sonnino Chief Operating Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Elisabetta Stegher Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Gussalli Beretta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBI BANCA S.P.A.4.40%3 899
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%278 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%264 407
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.27%211 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.35%197 544
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%144 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group