h. 19.13 - UBI Banca: aggiornamento patto parasociale

Bergamo, 22 febbraio 2020 - Ai sensi delle vigenti disposizioni, si provvede a diffondere al pubblico l'avviso " Patto parasociale avente ad oggetto azioni di UBI Banca S.p.A. - Avviso pubblicato ai sensi dell'art. 122 del D.Lgs. 58/1998 ("TUF") e degli ar tt. 129 e 131 del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/1999 ("RE") ", come trasmesso in data odierna a UBI Banca, che verrà pubblicato a cura dei soci paciscenti sul quotidiano "QN Quotidiano Nazionale" del 23 febbrai o 2020.

Detto avviso e le Informazioni Essenziali aggiornate vengono pubblicati sul sito internet della Banca (www.ubibanca.it, Sezione Soci).

Per ulteriori informazioni:

UBI Banca - Area Corporate & Regulatory Affairs - Tel.+39 030 2473727 email: affari.societari@ubibanca.it

Copia del presente comunicato è disponibile sul sito www.ubibanca.it

* * *

Bergamo, 22nd February 2020 - In accordance with the regulations in force, UBI Banca discloses to the public an " Abstract of the shareholders' agreement on UBI Banca S.p.A. shares - Abstract published in accordance with art. 122 of Law Decree 58/1998 ("TU F") and of artt. 129 and 131 of Consob Regulations n. 11971/1999 ("RE")", as sent to the Bank today, which will be published by the members of the agreement in the newspaper "QN Quotidiano Nazionale" on 23 rd February 2020.

That abstract and the updated essential information are published on the Bank's website ( www.ubibanca.it, Shareholders Section).

For further information please contact:

UBI Banca - Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Area - Tel.+ 39 030 2473727 email: affari.societari@ubibanca.it

Copy of this press release is available on the website: www. ubibanca.it