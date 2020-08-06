h. 19.45 - UBI Banca: comunicazione Sindacato Azionisti UBI Banca S.p.A

Bergamo, 6 agosto 2020 - Si provvede a diffondere al pubblico la comunicazione ai sensi dell'art. 122 del D.Lgs. 24 febbraio 1998, n. 58 e dell'art. 131 del Regolamento Consob 14 maggio 1999, n. 11971, trasmessa a UBI Banca dal patto parasociale denominato "Sindacato Azionisti UBI Banca S.p.A.".

Detta comunicazione viene pubblicata sul sito internet della Banca (www.ubibanca.it, Sezione Soci).

Per ulteriori informazioni:

UBI Banca - Area Corporate & Regulatory Affairs - Tel.+39 030 2473727 email: affari.societari@ubibanca.it

Copia del presente documento è disponibile sul sito www.ubibanca.it

* * *

Bergamo, 6th August 2020 - UBI Banca discloses to the public the communication pursuant to Articles 122 of Legislative Decree 24th february 1998, No. 58 and Articles 131 of the Consob Regulation of 14th May 1999, No. 11971 , sent to the Bank by the Shareholders' Agreement entitled "Sindacato Azionisti UBI Banca Spa".

That communication is available on the Bank's website (www.ubibanca.it, Shareholders Section).

For further information please contact:

UBI Banca - Corporate & Regulatory Affairs - Tel.+ 39 030 2473727 email: affari.societari@ubibanca.it

Copy of this document is available on the website: www. ubibanca.it