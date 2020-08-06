Log in
h. 19.45 - UBI Banca: comunicazione Sindacato Azionisti UBI Banca S.p.A

08/06/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

Bergamo, 6 agosto 2020 - Si provvede a diffondere al pubblico la comunicazione ai sensi dell'art. 122 del D.Lgs. 24 febbraio 1998, n. 58 e dell'art. 131 del Regolamento Consob 14 maggio 1999, n. 11971, trasmessa a UBI Banca dal patto parasociale denominato "Sindacato Azionisti UBI Banca S.p.A.".

Detta comunicazione viene pubblicata sul sito internet della Banca (www.ubibanca.it, Sezione Soci).

Per ulteriori informazioni:

UBI Banca - Area Corporate & Regulatory Affairs - Tel.+39 030 2473727 email: affari.societari@ubibanca.it

Copia del presente documento è disponibile sul sito www.ubibanca.it

* * *

Bergamo, 6th August 2020 - UBI Banca discloses to the public the communication pursuant to Articles 122 of Legislative Decree 24th february 1998, No. 58 and Articles 131 of the Consob Regulation of 14th May 1999, No. 11971 , sent to the Bank by the Shareholders' Agreement entitled "Sindacato Azionisti UBI Banca Spa".

That communication is available on the Bank's website (www.ubibanca.it, Shareholders Section).

For further information please contact:

UBI Banca - Corporate & Regulatory Affairs - Tel.+ 39 030 2473727 email: affari.societari@ubibanca.it

Copy of this document is available on the website: www. ubibanca.it

Disclaimer

UBI Banca – Unione di Banche Italiane Scpa published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 18:43:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 577 M 4 253 M 4 253 M
Net income 2020 89,6 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 3,57%
Capitalization 4 263 M 5 074 M 5 069 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 18 503
Free-Float 83,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Massiah Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Letizia Maria Brichetto Arnaboldi Moratti Chairman
Elvio Sonnino Chief Operating Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Elisabetta Stegher Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Gussalli Beretta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBI BANCA S.P.A.28.98%5 074
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%296 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%246 194
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.91%219 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%188 200
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%130 166
