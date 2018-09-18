CSE New Listing - Ubique Minerals Limited Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2018) - Ubique Minerals Limited (CSE: UBQ) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is focused on exploring its 100% owned Daniels Harbour zinc property located on the west coast of Newfoundland.

Ubique owns 109 claims covering 27 square kilometres, in two block, which include three zones of zinc mineralization, the P Zone, Cobo's Pond and Tilt Pond.

According to a Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey, approximately 7 million tonnes averaging 7.8% zinc were mined from the Daniels Harbour mine adjacent to Ubique's claims, milled on site and shipped as a very high-grade concentrate from nearby deep-water port facilities to a custom zinc smelter.

Ubique's 2017 drilling program focused on the P Zone, which discovered a zone of high-grade zinc mineralization extending from the area where the workings of the former Daniels Harbour zinc mine were terminated. The highlight was a true width intersection of 13.6% Zinc over 12.2 metres including 17.43% Zinc over 8.6 metres

The first phase of the 2018 drilling program followed up on the 2017 diamond drilling results. Of the ten drill holes completed in the first phase of drilling, five were targeted at extensions of the P-East Zone and all intersected zinc mineralization which has been sampled and submitted for assay. The drilling program will also target other areas with indications of zinc mineralization.

Ubique is a GreenBank Capital portfolio company.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.UbiqueMinerals.com , contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at 416-232-9114 or email gharper@ubiquezinc.com .

