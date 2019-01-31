Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Ubiquitech Software Corp    UBQU

UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE CORP (UBQU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HempLife Today Gives Shareholder Update on Search Engine Optimization Progress and the 500% Increase in Its Home Page Trust Score

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

Denver, CO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, is giving shareholders an update on its Search Engine Optimization progress and additional SEO plans for 2019 and beyond. First announced in news on August 29th 2018, the Company hired an SEO specialist in order to improve and dominate the hemp CBD space for its popular growing brand of CannazALL™ CBD products. Since that time the Company has made great strides towards its targeted goals of additional organic Web traffic.

Since the Company began this comprehensive effort to improve its SEO in August of 2018 the HempLife Today™ Website has experienced the following positive results:

  • A 500% increase in its home page trust score from 4 to 29.
  • A nearly 100% increase in its overall Website level trust score from 19 to 37.
  • An over 700% increase in natural organic search engine traffic.

The Company has achieved this early success through instituting the following:  

  • Added over 100 unique pages of relevant and authoritative content to the HempLife Today™ site
  • Added over 35 high backlinks to high quality and topically relevant Websites
  • Added 10 industry specific backlinks to the HempLife Today™ Website

The Company is now instituting the following in order to increase its SEO and to increase its organic traffic:

  • The Company will be adding over 100 unique pages of relevant and authoritative content to the HempLife Today™ site monthly
  • The Company will be adding up to 20 industry specific backlinks to the HempLife Today™ Website monthly
  • The Company will be adding hundreds of quality backlinks monthly

CEO James Ballas stated, “Our SEO is improving every month, and we can track our progress through our new sales and our extensive programming. We can clearly see the incredible improvements to this aspect of the Company, and we have set the groundwork to now expedite this process and reach critical mass as quickly as possible. Now that we have set all the groundwork and gotten a solid footing, we are ready to step on the gas pedal and really get this moving, and that is why we are now increasing our content and backlinks by a large factor.”

The Company believes that through its robust SEO, and increased public awareness of CBD Oil derived from hemp, it can obtain over 500,000 unique visitors per month in the coming years, making HempLife Today™ and its CannazALL™ brand of USA grown and formulated hemp derived CBD products one of the most popular and sought after brands.

COO Luke Dreyer said, “SEO is important, and we have learned this. We are still at the beginning of this process but we are very encouraged by the progress we are making and we believe in the experts working with us. This is a long term commitment to be the industry leader.”

The Company will continue to keep shareholders updated on all Company news and its pending name and symbol change.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

Contact / Investor relations

IR@UbiquitechSoftware.com

UbiquitechSoftwareCorps.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE CORP
06:01aHempLife Today Gives Shareholder Update on Search Engine Optimization Progres..
GL
01/29UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE : HempLife Today Producing Two Additional Sales Videos Featu..
AQ
01/28HempLife Today Producing Two Additional Sales Videos Featuring CEO James Ball..
GL
01/18HempLife Today to Activate Its Online Ambassador Sales Portal Allowing Wholes..
GL
01/16UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE : HempLife Today Produces Video to Highlight and Bring Aware..
AQ
01/15UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE : Announces Long Term Funding Relationship for Increased Inv..
AQ
01/14UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE : Announces Long Term Funding Relationship for Increased Inv..
AQ
01/11Ubiquitech Software Corp Gives Shareholder Update On Name and Symbol Change T..
GL
01/10UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE : HempLife Today Is Ahead Of Its Projections For Active Paid..
AQ
01/09HempLife Today Is Ahead Of Its Projections For Active Paid Wholesale/Ambassad..
GL
More news
Chart UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE CORP
Duration : Period :
Ubiquitech Software Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James Andrew Ballas President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Luke Dreyer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBIQUITECH SOFTWARE CORP-60.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.36%75 625
CNOOC LTD5.26%73 149
EOG RESOURCES13.37%57 671
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.31%50 564
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.26%32 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.