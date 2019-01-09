HempLife Today Is Ahead Of Its Projections For Active Paid Wholesale/Ambassadors And Will Increase Direct Mail Campaigns To Its Customer Databases

Denver, CO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, is announcing to shareholders that it is increasing its direct mail campaigns for its popular new Wholesale/Ambassador program across all of its customer databases. These direct mail campaigns are in addition to the email campaigns that have shown to be very effective in both registrations, and paid access to the Wholesale/Ambassador program.



Through direct mail campaigns the Company can reach virtually all of its databases of HempLife Today™ customers and invite them to become Wholesale/Ambassadors through the HempLife Today™ Website.

Once paid and registered, a new Ambassador is given instant access to the Company’s wholesale pricing and also receives CannazALL™ CBD brochures, business cards, customer support, and access to Phase 2 of the program announced on December 20th, 2018. All for a one-time fee of $195.

With Phase 2 of the program Ambassadors will have access to their own online sales portal, and the launching of Phase 2 will be announced this month.

The Company plans to send up to 50,000 direct mail pieces throughout the month of January and believes these campaigns will net at least 1,000 - 2,000 additional new paid and active Wholesale/Ambassadors. After these campaigns, the Company will increase its monthly direct mail campaigns to new customers, referrals, and other databases available.

The Company is proud to announce that it is well ahead of its initial projection of 10,000 active Wholesale/Ambassadors by 2022, and also its projection of each Wholesale/Ambassador adding up to $15,000 per year in gross revenue to the Company.

CEO James Ballas states, “We are very happy with the incredible response to the wholesale ambassador program we are experiencing to date, and we are way ahead of our stated goals at this time. With Phase two on the way this month we will have the most unique distribution program in the industry, and we will be increasing our number of ambassadors daily. We believe that this, along with all of our marketing plans for 2019, and our pending name and symbol change, will help us to continue to have a special edge on the industry.”

The Company is planning to launch its first direct mail campaign for its Wholesale/Ambassador program by Friday the 18th.

The Company will keep shareholders aware of the growth of the Wholesale/Ambassador program, as well as all pertinent Company progress on a regular basis.

The Company will have more news about the progress and filing for name and symbol change as soon as is possible.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

Contact / Investor relations IR@UbiquitechSoftware.com