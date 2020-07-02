Ubisoft Entertainment : Approval of all resolutions at the Ubisoft Annual General Meeting





APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS AT THE UBISOFT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Paris, July 02, 2020 - Ubisoft's Annual General Meeting was held on July 2, 2020 under the chairmanship of Mr. Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, with a quorum of 75.8%.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda.

The shareholders notably voted on the resolutions authorizing the Board of Directors to grant options for the subscription and/or purchase of ordinary shares of the Company to the benefit of employees, which is instrumental in the Group's recruitment and retention policy.

The vote also led to the appointment of Mr. John Parkes as director representing employee shareholders and to the renewals of Mrs. Florence Naviner, Mr. Yves Guillemot and Mr. Gérard Guillemot as directors.

The complete results of the votes will be available on the Company's website under the heading "General Meeting”.

