Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
Ubisoft Entertainment : Approval of all resolutions at the Ubisoft Annual General Meeting

07/02/2020 | 12:00pm EDT


 

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS AT THE UBISOFT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

July 2 2020 - Approval of all resolutions at the Ubisoft Annual General Meeting

Paris, July 02, 2020 - Ubisoft's Annual General Meeting was held on July 2, 2020 under the chairmanship of Mr. Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, with a quorum of 75.8%.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda.

The shareholders notably voted on the resolutions authorizing the Board of Directors to grant options for the subscription and/or purchase of ordinary shares of the Company to the benefit of employees, which is instrumental in the Group's recruitment and retention policy.

The vote also led to the appointment of Mr. John Parkes as director representing employee shareholders and to the renewals of Mrs. Florence Naviner, Mr. Yves Guillemot and Mr. Gérard Guillemot as directors.

The complete results of the votes will be available on the Company's website under the heading "General Meeting”.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jean-Benoît Roquette
SVP Investor Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 52 39
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com 		Press Relations

Michael Burk
Senior Director of Corporate Public Relations
+ 33 1 48 18 24 03
Michael.burk@ubisoft.com

 

Alexandre Enjalbert
Senior Investor Relations Manager
+33 1 48 18 50 78
Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com

  		 

About Ubisoft
Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

 

