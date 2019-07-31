Log in
Ubisoft Entertainment : July 31, 2019 - Ubisoft acquires Green Panda Games 171.51 KB

07/31/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

UBISOFT® ACQUIRES GREEN PANDA GAMES

Paris, July 31, 2019 - Ubisoft has acquired a 70% stake in Green Panda Games, a leading publisher of free-to-play mobile games, specialized in hyper-casual games.

Founded in 2013 and based in Paris, Green Panda Games develops and publishes games in the idle genre. Boasting a highly-talented30-person team, Green Panda Games has launched more than 55 games since its creation, downloaded by some 85 million players worldwide. Many of its games have been instant hits, such as Bee Factory, Sushi Bar and Terrarium. Green Panda Games will bring to Ubisoft a sharp editorial vision in the idle games segment, data-based iterative creative processes and undisputed expertise in both user acquisition and ad monetization strategies.

Commenting on the deal, Jean-Michel Detoc, Executive Director of Ubisoft Mobile, said "This acquisition strengthens our position in the hyper-casualmarket, particularly within the idle games segment. Bringing Green Panda Games into the Group fits seamlessly with our aim of offering a diversified and high-quality line-upof mobile games to an ever-wideraudience. We are very excited that this talented team is joining Ubisoft's creative force".

Guillaume Sztejnberg, Founder of Green Panda Games, said "We are delighted to be coming on board with Ubisoft and are looking forward to continue developing our games portfolio within a group that is in the full throes of expansion."

The acquisition was completed on July 31, 2019 and its underlying agreements give Ubisoft the option of raising its stake in Green Panda Games to 100% in the coming four years. None of the other acquisition terms have been disclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Press Relations

Jean-Benoît Roquette

Alain Lachapelle

SVP Investor Relations

Senior Manager, Public Relations

+ 33 1 48 18 52 39

+ 33 1 48 18 53 54

Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

Alain.lachapelle@ubisoft.com

Julien Brosillon

Senior Investor Relations Manager

  • 33 1 73 30 11 97 Julien.brosillon@ubisoft.com

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs, and Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2018-19 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,029 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

Disclaimer

Ubisoft Entertainment SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 16:09:09 UTC
