Ubisoft Entertainment : July 31, 2019 - Ubisoft acquires Green Panda Games 171.51 KB

UBISOFT® ACQUIRES GREEN PANDA GAMES

Paris, July 31, 2019 - Ubisoft has acquired a 70% stake in Green Panda Games, a leading publisher of free-to-play mobile games, specialized in hyper-casual games.

Founded in 2013 and based in Paris, Green Panda Games develops and publishes games in the idle genre. Boasting a highly-talented30-person team, Green Panda Games has launched more than 55 games since its creation, downloaded by some 85 million players worldwide. Many of its games have been instant hits, such as Bee Factory, Sushi Bar and Terrarium. Green Panda Games will bring to Ubisoft a sharp editorial vision in the idle games segment, data-based iterative creative processes and undisputed expertise in both user acquisition and ad monetization strategies.

Commenting on the deal, Jean-Michel Detoc, Executive Director of Ubisoft Mobile, said "This acquisition strengthens our position in the hyper-casualmarket, particularly within the idle games segment. Bringing Green Panda Games into the Group fits seamlessly with our aim of offering a diversified and high-quality line-upof mobile games to an ever-wideraudience. We are very excited that this talented team is joining Ubisoft's creative force".

Guillaume Sztejnberg, Founder of Green Panda Games, said "We are delighted to be coming on board with Ubisoft and are looking forward to continue developing our games portfolio within a group that is in the full throes of expansion."

The acquisition was completed on July 31, 2019 and its underlying agreements give Ubisoft the option of raising its stake in Green Panda Games to 100% in the coming four years. None of the other acquisition terms have been disclosed.

Contacts Investor Relations Press Relations Jean-Benoît Roquette Alain Lachapelle SVP Investor Relations Senior Manager, Public Relations + 33 1 48 18 52 39 + 33 1 48 18 53 54 Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com Alain.lachapelle@ubisoft.com

Julien Brosillon

Senior Investor Relations Manager

33 1 73 30 11 97 Julien.brosillon@ubisoft.com

1