Ubisoft Entertainment : Play Your Part, Play At Home – Ubisoft Update

For the past few weeks, our teams have been following official guidance and implementing work-from-home policies in affected regions. We're very proud of our teams for their amazing response in these difficult and unexpected circumstances, and we are continuing to adapt to the changes and challenges they bring. Our teams are still hard at work developing new games, adding new content to our existing games, and providing support and services for the community. We thank you for your patience and understanding, and for the messages of encouragement you have been sending.

We also know we are not the only ones adapting to spending a lot more time at home. We have put together a month-long series of offers, trials, and discounts to help everyone who is following health authorities' guidance by staying at home. Whether you need a way to keep active, socialize with friends at a distance, or just stay entertained, we want to help.

To kick things off, Rayman Legends is available free on PC. From March 31 - April 3, download it free on UPLAY and it's yours to keep. Join Rayman, Globox and the Teensies in a platforming adventure through mythical, painted worlds. Run, jump, and fight your way through more than 80 levels to take on the Magician and save the world from darkness.

In the coming days and weeks, we'll provide additional free offers and trials on games from some of our popular franchises, like Assassin's Creed, Just Dance, and more! Keep checking back on our free event website to get the latest news and offers.

Around the world, the gaming community is coming together to support those in need. As part of Twitch Stream Aid, we contributed $150,000 to the WHO COVID-19 relief fund. We applaud our competitors and partners who are also supporting the WHO COVID-19 relief fund or other organizations helping in the fight against the coronavirus. If you would like to contribute, you can do so from Twitch's Stream Aid website.

We encourage everyone to play together, play your part, and play at home.

Stay up-to-date on all of our events and offers from the https://free.ubisoft.com/ website for more free games, free weekends, trials and more.