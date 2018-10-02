Log in
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
News

Ubisoft Entertainment : Shares Rise After It Partners With Google on Streaming

10/02/2018 | 01:10pm CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in France's Ubisoft Entertainment rose Tuesday after it partnered with Alphabet Google for the U.S. company's newly announced Project Stream.

Google's objective with Project Stream is to address existing issues with streaming technology and the partnership will use Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Odyssey videogame as the basis for the test, the French company said.

At 1041 GMT, shares in Ubisoft traded at EUR98.84, up 2.3%.

"Streaming holds tremendous potential. Google's Project Stream, the Ubisoft Platform Infrastructure, and the efforts of other companies will help unlock that potential and break down barriers that once prevented many from playing and enjoying our games," said Ubisoft.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Change Last 1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.12% 1208.53
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 2.09% 98.64
