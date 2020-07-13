Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ubisoft Entertainment : shares sink after misconduct review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Paris Games Week (PGW) trade fair for video games in Paris

Ubisoft shares dropped 9% on Monday after the French video games group said over the weekend that three senior managers were leaving the company following a review into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Ubisoft shares dropped 9% on Monday after the French video games group said over the weekend that three senior managers were leaving the company following a review into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Ubisoft, which makes games such as Assassin's Creed and Prince of Persia, said last month it had hired external consultants to investigate allegations that media reports said related to sexual misconduct.

The video games industry was caught up in the #MeToo movement in June after several women spoke about abuse and discrimination on Twitter.

Ubisoft said on Saturday the group's chief creative officer, the managing director of its Canadian studios and global head of human resources had resigned from their positions, effective immediately.

None of them immediately responded to requests for comment sent via their LinkedIn profiles.

Ubisoft said late Sunday that Yves Guillemot, the group's co-founder and chief executive, would take on the chief creative officer role on an interim basis and that it would revamp the "way in which the creative teams collaborate."

"Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees," Guillemot said in a statement.

Analysts said the departures, and potential litigation, could weigh on the company's sales.

Jefferies analysts said in a note to investors that "more reports may emerge, with stakeholders potentially holding top management responsible, and potential financial implications including disrupted production and litigations".

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUILLEMOT CORPORATION -2.75% 3.54 Real-time Quote.50.41%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT -9.55% 70 Real-time Quote.25.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
05:13aEUROPE : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
RE
05:06aEuropean stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
RE
05:03aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : shares sink after misconduct review
RE
03:45aUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departur..
RE
07/12UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Assault Castles, Repai..
PU
07/12UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Games maker Ubisoft shakes up staff amid misconduct prob..
AQ
07/11UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : cuts ties with managing director of Canadian studios as ..
AQ
07/11UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : Announces departures and reaffirms its commitment to imp..
AQ
07/10FEDERAL CIRCUIT : Digital Guitar Instruction Patent Directed To An Abstract Idea
AQ
07/05UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : shakes up executive ranks, begins process to deal with h..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 545 M 2 883 M 2 883 M
Net income 2021 301 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2021 251 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 458 M 10 700 M 10 714 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 17 964
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Ubisoft Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,21 €
Last Close Price 77,50 €
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director, Executive VP-Strategy & Finance
Gérard Jean Louis Guillemot Director, Executive VP-Publishing & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT25.85%10 700
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.25.71%16 682
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-13.11%11 855
HASBRO, INC.-29.76%10 164
MATTEL-22.66%3 635
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC32.84%3 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group