Euronext Paris  >  Ubisoft Entertainment    UBI   FR0000054470

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT

(UBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Ubisoft vows action on allegations as it posts bookings beat

07/22/2020 | 02:49pm EDT
The logo of Ubisoft is seen in Montreuil

French video game maker Ubisoft said it was bringing in "profound changes" following allegations of inappropriate behaviour at the group, as it reported higher-than-forecast net bookings for its fiscal first quarter.

Earlier in July Ubisoft announced the departure of three senior managers, including its chief creative officer, following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

"I have never compromised on my core values and ethics and I never will," Yves Guillemot, co-founder and chief executive told analysts, adding that he was committed to building a sustainable and inclusive business.

The management reshuffle comes at a sensitive time for Ubisoft. While coronavirus lockdowns have boosted online gaming, the group is coming off an operating loss in 2019 after a key recent title, "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon", failed to impress and other planned releases were delayed.

"Reactions to misconduct are encouraging. We await details on editorial team revamp to determine the impact on future productions," Jefferies said in a note.

The company has yet to announce the chief creative officer's replacement, but Guillemot, temporarily acting in this role, offered assurances that Ubisoft was well on track to launch five new major games in the 2021 fiscal year.

Ubisoft also said it has revamped its human resources department and was pursuing an investigation alongside external consultants into the harassment allegations.

The maker of blockbuster gaming franchises Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs made net bookings of 410 million euros for the three months to end June, as more people stuck indoors turned to video games.

Ubisoft confirmed its financial guidance for 2020-2021 and said that net bookings for the next quarter would be 16% lower, given the previous year's strong performance and the gradual lifting of confinement measures.

(Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Sarah White and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUILLEMOT CORPORATION 5.03% 4.18 Real-time Quote.64.46%
IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. -0.68% 147 End-of-day quote.-22.63%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT -0.40% 70 Real-time Quote.14.13%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 551 M 2 952 M 2 952 M
Net income 2021 290 M 335 M 335 M
Net Debt 2021 268 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 542 M 9 902 M 9 885 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 17 964
Free-Float 82,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer
Frédérick Duguet Chief Financial Officer
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director, Executive VP-Strategy & Finance
Gérard Jean Louis Guillemot Director, Executive VP-Publishing & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT14.13%9 857
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.26.36%16 590
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.45%12 577
HASBRO, INC.-25.36%10 801
MATTEL-17.05%3 899
SPIN MASTER CORP.-37.10%1 893
