UBS Group

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Swiss Exchange - 10/11
11.075 CHF   +3.31%
Brexit Optimism Boosts U.K. Pound, Bank Stocks
DJ
08:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes
DJ
07:22aBrexit extension, election still most likely, says UBS
RE
Brexit Optimism Boosts U.K. Pound, Bank Stocks

0
10/11/2019

By Anna Isaac and Caitlin Ostroff

Signs of optimism that the U.K. could reach a divorce deal with the European Union drove the pound and U.K bank stocks sharply higher Friday.

Sterling climbed 1.7% against the U.S. dollar on talk of a breakthrough between the two sides after months of worsening relations, causing investors to review their bets on the currency losing further value.

U.K. bank stocks rallied hard, with shares of both Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC up more than 10% and Barclays PLC up 5%.

Investors attributed the sharp rise to positive remarks from European Council President Donald Tusk. He said that the U.K. prime minister and his Irish counterpart "saw for the first time a pathway to a deal".

"I have received promising signals from the [Irish] taoiseach that a deal is still possible," Mr. Tusk said Friday.

Analysts agreed that there were still hurdles to be overcome in the Brexit process for a deal to be sealed before the Oct. 31 deadline.

However, "something meaningful" had clearly been accomplished in the meeting between Ireland's Leo Varadkar and Britain's Boris Johnson, said Derek Halpenny, head of research global markets at MUFG Bank.

A Brexit deal is now more likely to be passed by parliament because key euroskeptic lawmakers believe Mr. Johnson will pursue a looser long term relationship with the EU than his predecessor Theresa May, said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura Bank.

While the pound climbed on the signs of a breakthrough, it is unlikely to return to the strength seen before 2016's EU referendum. The currency has fallen close to 17% against the dollar since the vote, and the greenback has gained in strength.

"Looking at the longer-term picture, we are still very much in the range for sterling that we've been in for the three-year period," said John Wraith, head of U.K. rates strategy at UBS Group AG.

UBS expects the pound to remain in a range from $1.05 to $1.50 in scenarios ranging from a hard Brexit to a new referendum in which the U.K. remains in the EU.

"Most likely is this, what we're calling the middle ground, where we sort of limp around with one extension after the other, or we then get a deal that sees the U.K. go into transition," Mr. Wraith said.

UBS recommends that clients stay light on risk for the pound and buy put options, a type of insurance against sudden price moves, for the euro against the dollar, as the bank expects that currency pair to react to future Brexit headwinds.

Write to Anna Isaac at anna.isaac@wsj.com and Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 6.56% 158.94 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -1.29% 0.87467 Delayed Quote.0.03%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP 11.75% 58.83 Delayed Quote.1.58%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.45% 1339 End-of-day quote.-45.35%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 1.28% 467.9 End-of-day quote.13.35%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 15.91% 226.6 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
UBS GROUP 3.26% 11.075 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28 888 M
EBIT 2019 5 759 M
Net income 2019 4 307 M
Debt 2019 25 909 M
Yield 2019 6,77%
P/E ratio 2019 9,53x
P/E ratio 2020 8,92x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 39 234 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,97  CHF
Last Close Price 10,72  CHF
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Reto Francioni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-12.38%39 394
BLACKROCK, INC.7.02%66 579
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-7.58%41 006
STATE STREET CORPORATION-9.89%21 174
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.79%19 231
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.28.40%17 538
Categories
