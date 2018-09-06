Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group

UBS GROUP (UBSG)
News 
News

Chinese firms look to smaller foreign buys, UBS China boss says

09/06/2018 | 03:35pm CEST

ZURICH (Reuters) - China's appetite for foreign takeovers has not yet been sated, but future targets may be smaller, the head of Chinese strategy at UBS said.

"I believe, having done all this M&A, this trend is not going to stop," UBS's Chairman of the China Strategy Board Eugene Qian said at a roundtable with journalists.

Many Chinese companies are looking to partnerships and acquisitions abroad in order to sustain high growth rates and deliver the high quality foreign brand names sought out by China's emerging middle class.

After a spate of landmark deals -- including the purchases of Swiss seed and chemical giant Syngenta by ChemChina and German robotics maker Kuka by Midea -- state-controlled Chinese firms are now focussing on smaller foreign transactions, according to the investment banking expert.

UBS and other Western banks are well positioned to profit from the push, he added.

UBS currently employs 1,100 people in China, and could add several hundred new jobs by 2020 in its investment bank, asset management and wealth management business by 2020, Qian said.

Switzerland's biggest bank and the world's largest wealth manager is looking to increase its stake in its profitable Chinese joint venture to 51 percent from currently 25 percent and is waiting for approval from Chinese authorities to do so.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Kirsten Donovan)

By Angelika Gruber
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KUKA 0.46% 87 Delayed Quote.-28.52%
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
UBS GROUP -0.36% 15.38 Delayed Quote.-13.96%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 29 978 M
EBIT 2018 6 301 M
Net income 2018 4 758 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 12,27
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 59 497 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
