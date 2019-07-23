Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 03:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a UBS logo projected on a screen in Singapore

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS delivered its best second-quarter results in nearly a decade on Tuesday, as strength in Swiss retail and corporate banking helped to offset weakness in wealth management.

Switzerland's biggest bank also said gains in its corporate deals business cushioned a fall in profits in investment banking - a problem area for all global banks as investors fret about slowing economies and geopolitical tensions.

"Diversification paid off again," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told CNBC, adding client sentiment had improved, which augured well for the third quarter.

A 1% rise in second-quarter net profit to $1.4 billion was well ahead of analysts' consensus forecast for a 24.9% slide, according to a poll compiled by the bank, despite falls at both its flagship wealth management business and its investment bank.

UBS shares climbed 1.1% at the market open.

After benefiting from a shift to the traditionally steady wealth management business years ahead of rival Credit Suisse, UBS has recently been hit by a slew of troubles - from cash hoarding by its wealthy clients to a 4.5 billion euro ($5 billion) fine it is contesting in France and a public relations disaster in China.

Some analysts are also questioning whether it will be able to achieve mid-term targets in wealth management set in October.

The bank is looking to cut 2019 costs by at least $300 million to boost margins. It brought general and administrative expenses down $282 million year-on-year over the first six months as it curbed spending on travel, entertainment, marketing and PR, and cut its outsourced IT workforce.

It said it expected to grow its dividend per share by a mid-single digit percentage this year, at the lower end of its mid-term goal.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT HEADWINDS

Falling U.S. interest rates have been squeezing banks, hitting net interest income and raising competition in lending. Major U.S. banks have reported falls in both revenues and profits from lower investment banking and fees.

UBS's investment bank posted a 23% profit decline, with equities revenue down 9% and foreign exchange, rates and credit down 7%, echoing soft results from Wall Street banks last week.

Advisory revenues, however, leapt 59%, as it profited from new hirings in Asia and the United States, as well as a strong deals pipeline, helping its corporate client solutions business regain lost market share.

Facing a competitive and largely saturated Swiss wealth management market and sluggish growth prospects in Europe, UBS has set its sights on expanding its business with the rich and ultra-rich in the United States, helping the Americas become the only region in which second-quarter revenues and profits were up in its flagship business.

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, saw net new money outflows of $2 billion from April through June, as customers withdrew more than $5 billion to pay taxes.

It is also testing waters on potential partnerships in markets where it is difficult for foreign banks to gain ground, announcing a new joint venture deal with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in June.

It is aiming for pretax profit growth in wealth management at the upper end of the unit's 10-15% target over 2019-2021, with fresh money growth at an annual rate of 2-4%.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by John Revill and Mark Potter)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.06% 12.375 Delayed Quote.12.41%
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS INC 1.70% 3886 End-of-day quote.-2.19%
UBS GROUP 1.61% 12.01 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
03:53aDiversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
RE
03:51aDiversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
RE
07/19Arcelormittal Announces The Publication Of Second Quarter 2019 Ebitda Sell-si..
DJ
07/18ADRs Gain In New York Trading; Santander, AB InBev Trade Actively
DJ
07/18Goldman Sachs' equities-backed earnings results may face pressure
RE
07/17Home furnishing chain of Philippines' richest man files for up to $404 mln IP..
RE
07/17Wall Street finds blockchain hard to tame after early euphoria
RE
07/16Wall Street finds blockchain hard to tame after early euphoria
RE
07/16Italian yacht maker Ferretti seen launching IPO process after summer - source
RE
07/16UBS : Kevin Roth Appointed as Financial Advisor at UBS 1285 Avenue of the Americ..
BU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 29 218 M
EBIT 2019 5 925 M
Net income 2019 4 310 M
Debt 2019 21 752 M
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,15x
EV / Sales2019 2,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 43 851 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 15,14  CHF
Last Close Price 11,81  CHF
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-3.35%44 708
BLACKROCK INC20.55%74 950
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.66%42 674
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.09%22 384
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.09%20 213
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.44%19 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group