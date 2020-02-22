Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Markets underprice coronavirus risk: UBS chairman on Bloomberg TV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 07:37am EST
2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

Markets are underpricing the risk that the coronavirus outbreak poses to the global economy, and central banks need to help business survive the impact of the virus, the chairman of Swiss lender UBS, Axel Weber, said.

"There is going to be quite a bit of impact that is going to go beyond the first quarter and that is where fiscal response, providing businesses with some tax relievers, some emergency funding, that is going to be very important for putting businesses through," Weber said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Chinese and other central banks in Asia have room to maneuver that goes beyond just adjusting interest rates, he said.

"They run a pretty tight system of controls on investment quotas and they could liberalize that temporarily and try to get investments going," Weber said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UBS GROUP
02/21UNICREDIT MAY MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT SOON : sources
RE
02/21UniCredit may make announcement soon on CEO Mustier's future - sources
RE
02/21UBS DECLARES QUARTERLY COUPON PAYMEN : AMU and AMUB
BU
02/21UBS : and Rebecca Minkoff's Female Founder Collective Launch Project Entrepreneu..
BU
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/21UBS Puts Digital First With New Chief -- WSJ
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/20Dollar slams yen and safe-haven status, gold gains
RE
02/20Dollar slams yen and safe-haven status, gold gains
RE
02/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 29 315 M
EBIT 2020 6 146 M
Net income 2020 4 515 M
Debt 2020 10 732 M
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
EV / Sales2021 1,90x
Capitalization 45 869 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,95  CHF
Last Close Price 12,69  CHF
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Reto Francioni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP6.54%46 889
BLACKROCK, INC.10.80%86 446
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.94%40 567
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.05%32 165
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.49%27 330
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.5.31%21 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group