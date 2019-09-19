Log in
UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
UBS, AXA, HSBC & Other Investors Call on Governments to Step Up Climate Actions

09/19/2019 | 12:15am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

A group of 515 institutional investors, including UBS Group, AXA and HSBC Holdings PLC, are pressuring governments world-wide to step up actions to tackle climate change as global investor efforts to promote responsible climate practices continue to grow.

UBS Asset Management, AXA Investment Management, HSBC Global Asset Management, Allianz Global Investors and Legal and General Investment Management--who collectively have $35 trillion in assets under management--are some of the investors urging governments to ramp up measures to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In a statement sent Thursday to leaders across the globe, the investors asked for the phasing out of thermal-coal power, the placing of a "meaningful" price on carbon pollution or the cessation of government subsidies for fossil fuels, among others.

The investors are also calling on governments to update and strengthen nationally determined contributions to meet the emissions-reduction goal of the agreement no later than 2020.

The investors say the current emissions targets are not enough and would lead to an "unacceptably high" temperature increase that would cause negative economic impacts.

"It is vital for our long-term planning and asset-allocation decisions that governments work closely with investors to incorporate Paris-aligned climate scenarios into their policy frameworks and energy transition pathways," the investors say.

Climate-related risks--such as droughts or floods caused by changes in temperature and precipitation that can lead to agricultural losses--are already threatening investment portfolios and are set to grow, according to research by BlackRock.

The investor group also asked governments to commit to improving financial reporting on climate-related issues by supporting the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The TCFD is a voluntary disclosure platform created by the Financial Stability Board that can be used by companies to provide financial information related to physical or supply-chain risks they face due to climate shifts.

The initiative is a result of a collaboration by non-profits and investor groups, including the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, CDP, Ceres, Principles for Responsible Investment, Investor Group on Climate Change, United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative and Asia Investor Group on Climate Change.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.19% 210.1 Delayed Quote.19.96%
AXA 0.38% 22.635 Real-time Quote.20.03%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.29% 610.2 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
UBS GROUP 0.35% 11.34 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28 847 M
EBIT 2019 5 763 M
Net income 2019 4 301 M
Debt 2019 25 800 M
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,44x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 41 504 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,92  CHF
Last Close Price 11,34  CHF
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-7.64%41 643
BLACKROCK INC.12.82%69 556
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.53%43 692
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.11%22 437
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION15.27%20 670
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.41.36%19 119
