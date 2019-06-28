Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : Advisor Thomas Mahoney Named to Forbes' List of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that Thomas Mahoney, a Private Wealth Advisor at The Mahoney Group in Los Angeles, has been named to the Forbes' Best-in-State Top Wealth Advisors list, for the state of California. This is the second year that he has been named to the list.

Mahoney is a 32-year veteran of the financial services industry and is respected as an intense, focused and highly service-oriented professional. His primary focus is on company founders, and he is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor. After receiving his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Mahoney earned an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in California. He completed the Private Equity and Venture Capital Program at Harvard Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder and is co-chair of the Private Wealth Management Committee and member of the Board of Governors of the CFA Society of Los Angeles. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst SM® and is the past president and co-founder of CAIA Los Angeles.

Mahoney serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for The People Concern, with 460 employees, one of LA's largest nonprofit organizations, that offers assistance, shelter and facilities to thousands of homeless individuals. An active scuba diver, Mahoney is a Dive master and Certified Rescue Diver. He also enjoys skiing, hiking, and playing chess. He and his wife have twin girls and live in Santa Monica.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

 About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

 UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 50 countries, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
01:01pUBS : Advisor Thomas Mahoney Named to Forbes' List of Best-in-State Wealth Advis..
BU
10:48aCorrection to ESG ETF Article (on Thursday)
DJ
01:52aEXCLUSIVE : Morgan Stanley likely to gain majority control of China securities J..
RE
06/27UBS : Ex UBS compliance officer jailed for insider dealing
RE
06/27First U.S. ETF Tracking S&P 500 ESG Index Draws $25 Million
DJ
06/27Swiss Re's ReAssure Group Prices IPO at 280P-330P
DJ
06/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : anti-graft agency arrests ex-stock exchange o..
RE
06/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HK anti-graft agency arrests ex-stock exchang..
RE
06/25FACEBOOK : UBS CEO welcomes cryptocurrency advances but urges caution
RE
06/25UBS : Ex-UBS compliance officer convicted in London insider dealing case
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 29 354 M
EBIT 2019 5 820 M
Net income 2019 4 209 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,36%
P/E ratio 2019 10,15
P/E ratio 2020 8,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 44 668 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 14,9  CHF
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-5.39%44 002
BLACKROCK INC.18.24%72 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-7.82%41 547
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.41%20 766
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.38.00%19 286
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION3.74%19 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About