UBS : Advisor Thomas Mahoney Named to Forbes' List of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that Thomas Mahoney, a Private Wealth Advisor at The Mahoney Group in Los Angeles, has been named to the Forbes' Best-in-State Top Wealth Advisors list, for the state of California. This is the second year that he has been named to the list.

Mahoney is a 32-year veteran of the financial services industry and is respected as an intense, focused and highly service-oriented professional. His primary focus is on company founders, and he is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor. After receiving his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Mahoney earned an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in California. He completed the Private Equity and Venture Capital Program at Harvard Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder and is co-chair of the Private Wealth Management Committee and member of the Board of Governors of the CFA Society of Los Angeles. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst SM® and is the past president and co-founder of CAIA Los Angeles.

Mahoney serves on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee for The People Concern, with 460 employees, one of LA's largest nonprofit organizations, that offers assistance, shelter and facilities to thousands of homeless individuals. An active scuba diver, Mahoney is a Dive master and Certified Rescue Diver. He also enjoys skiing, hiking, and playing chess. He and his wife have twin girls and live in Santa Monica.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience.

