Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP

(UBSG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : Asset Management All China Equity Fund now available to retail investors in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019 - The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong on 17 September authorized UBS Asset Management's UBS (Lux) Equity SICAV - All China (USD) (hereinafter referred to 'UBS All China Equity Fund' or 'the fund'), which provides access to China's offshore and onshore markets via a single portfolio, for distribution to retail investors in Hong Kong. The fund has been available to professional investors since May last year.

Coming hard on the heels of the 'UBS China Opportunity Equity Fund', the fund is managed by a multi-award winning team led by Bin Shi, Head of China Equities at UBS AM.

The fund invests in onshore China equities listed on stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen (via Stock Connect) and also in offshore China equities, including those listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They include China A, B and H shares, Red chips, P chips and ADRs.

'As China opens its capital markets, and in line with increasing investor demand for access to China stocks, global indices are clamouring to include A-shares. UBS All China Equity Fund allows investors to capture opportunities in A and H-shares in a single portfolio, leaving the allocation decision to UBS AM's award-winning investment professionals,' said Markus Egloff, Head of Wholesale Client Coverage APAC at UBS AM.

'China is the world's second-largest economy but remains under-represented in global indices. However, the situation is being redressed and the inclusion of A-shares in global indexes is a growing long-term trend. In addition, China equities have undergone huge structural change over the last three years. Increasingly, stock performance is driven by fundamentals, which are a good basis for long-term investment,' said Bin Shi.

'At the same time, structural changes to the economy in China including the urbanization, an aging population, innovation, and increasing consumer demand, remain intact and continue to drive the sectors we favour. We have also seen a range of stimuli in recent months via supportive government policy which can be expected to sustain growth through 2020,' added Shi.

'Onshore markets offer investors exposure to sectors like traditional Chinese medicine, home appliances and liquor while offshore markets offer exposure to sectors like gaming & media, education services and e-commerce,' said Shi.

The fund follows a tried-and-tested investment philosophy of investing early in industry leaders or potential leaders in secular growth sectors, and by focusing on high quality names with long-term perspectives.

UBS AM's China Equities team now manages the largest China equity fund globally, with AuM exceeding USD 7.3 billion1. Today, aggregate AuM in UBS AM's China equity strategy suite is in excess of USD 14 billion2.

Disclaimer

UBS Group AG published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 03:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
09/22UBS : Asset Management All China Equity Fund now available to retail investors i..
PU
09/22UBS : won't pass negative interest rates to small savers - COO
RE
09/21Saudi Aramco hires UBS, Deutsche as bookrunners for its IPO - sources
RE
09/21Rogue Oil Trader Racks Up Losses -- WSJ
DJ
09/20FACTBOX - TRADERS IN TROUBLE : how does Mitsubishi's loss stack up?
RE
09/19EUROPE : Bank rally leads European stocks higher
RE
09/19China's growth could slip below 6%, analysts warn, as trade war takes toll
RE
09/19UBS, AXA, HSBC & Other Investors Call on Governments to Step Up Climate Actio..
DJ
09/18Banks gear up for high-risk debt sales in `once in a lifetime' market
RE
09/18EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Nudge Higher Ahead Of Fed, Led By Banks And I..
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 28 847 M
EBIT 2019 5 763 M
Net income 2019 4 301 M
Debt 2019 25 800 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
EV / Sales2019 2,34x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
Capitalization 41 815 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 13,92  CHF
Last Close Price 11,43  CHF
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP-6.01%42 094
BLACKROCK INC.13.13%70 381
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.47%43 721
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.69%22 396
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.78%20 258
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.39.68%19 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group