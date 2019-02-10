Log in
UBS Group

UBS GROUP (UBSG)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UBS : Chairman of Imperial Brands to quit amid board reform - The Times

02/10/2019 | 07:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc is expected to announce that Mark Williamson will step down as chairman of the company in the coming months following the introduction of more stringent corporate governance rules, The Times reported on Monday.

The tobacco group has been in succession planning over Williamson's tenure and could soon confirm his resignation, the Times said.

Imperial Brands was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 30 409 M
EBIT 2019 6 768 M
Net income 2019 4 874 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,94%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
P/E ratio 2020 8,11
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 48 638 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UBS GROUP3.31%48 566
BLACKROCK INC5.65%65 272
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)10.11%51 248
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.34%26 201
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD4.71%24 770
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.47%19 846
