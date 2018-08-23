Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  UBS Group    UBSG   CH0244767585

UBS GROUP (UBSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UBS : ECB hawk Weidmann sees chances dimming of succeeding Draghi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:25pm CEST
Germany's Bundesbank President Weidmann arrives to deliver a speech in Berlin

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Jens Weidmann is seeing his prospects of becoming European Central Bank president fade, amid signs that trade issues handled in Brussels are eclipsing Berlin's concerns about securing its man to steer monetary policy.

German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday that Chancellor Angela Merkel is focusing on winning the European Commission presidency for a German rather than backing Bundesbank chief Weidmann to succeed Mario Draghi.

Asked by Reuters about the report, Merkel told journalists on Thursday she had taken no decision yet on who she wanted to be the next ECB president.

"Discussions about the personal decisions to be made in conjunction with elections to the European Parliament are now slowly starting to take place," she told a news conference during a visit to Georgia.

"That means no decisions at all have been taken and the post of European Central Bank chief is to be filled much later, so I can't confirm any wishes I have. Rather, we will wait for the developments and then see how the German positions develop."

She might have her work cut out to secure either the ECB or the Commission job for a German candidate.

Both jobs come up next year. Weidmann has a strong central banking profile but has antagonised much of southern Europe. Securing the Commission post would also not be easy, with many EU states wary of a German taking charge in Brussels.

The Bundesbank and a German government spokesman declined to comment on the Handelsblatt report, and sources close to Merkel have told Reuters it was too soon to determine Germany's priorities for the European posts.

However, the European Commission role is crucial in leading the EU's trade policy, a critical area for Germany.

Its export-orientated economy is starting to feel the impact of increasing U.S. protectionism, even if current Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker last month achieved some success in scaling back U.S. President Donald Trump's trade threats.

By contrast, the ECB has already indicated it wants to exit the unprecedented package of monetary stimulus deployed by Draghi - and resisted by Weidmann - to fight the euro zone crisis.

The next ECB president will simply manage that exit, guided by economic data, and may not get the opportunity to employ more dynamic policies.

"It would make more sense to have a German as the head of the Commission given Merkel's focus on issues like immigration, security, infrastructure and EU budget," Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at wealth manager Pictet in Geneva.

Dirk Schumacher, an economist at French investment bank Natixis in Frankfurt, said that, in the more political commission job, "there is more room for manoeuvre, especially if you have an active person."

"The price for Weidmann at the ECB was high ... so I'm not surprised there has been a shift of focus in Berlin," he added.

But even if she trains her sights fully on the Commission post, Merkel may struggle to secure it for Germany as some other states are sure to have reservations about the bloc's biggest country taking the influential role.

The outcome of the jobs merry-go-round will also likely be influenced by European Parliament elections in May, and which group French President Emmanuel Macron's En Marche movement joins.

The two largest groups in the Parliament usually decide between them who gets the top Commission job. But they risk not winning a combined majority this time, meaning at least one other group may have to be involved in any deal.

HORSE TRADING

Weidmann, as the most hawkish member of the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, is deeply unpopular in those parts of the euro zone hit hardest by the crisis that Draghi sought to fight with the German resisting him.

Speaking in Berlin on Thursday, Weidmann made no reference to the ECB succession but kept up his push for the central bank to unwind its stimulus.

His approach to monetary policy is shaped by 'Ordnungspolitik'- the Bundesbank dogma in which the role of a totally independent central bank is solely to ensure stable prices, not to promote economic growth and employment or help governments with fiscal problems.

This put him at odds with Draghi, who - at the height of the euro zone crisis - vowed to do "whatever it takes" to save the single currency before embarking on increasingly ambitious policy steps, culminating in purchases of government bonds.

Weidmann's predecessor as Bundesbank chief, Axel Weber, also grew frustrated with ECB policy at the outset of the euro zone crisis and bowed out of his race with Draghi for the top job, instead becoming UBS chairman.

If Merkel gives up on the ECB job, she is likely to have three options: opt for a candidate who toes the German policy line, trade the position with France in exchange for their support elsewhere or opt for a candidate from a small country.

Highly qualified candidates who may be considered German proxies could include Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot or Estonia's Ardo Hansson, both among the more conservative members of the Governing Council.

Although policy is set collectively, Governing Councils have always backed their president to maintain unity. Most decisions are taken with a relative consensus, so Weidmann's persistent opposition ruffled feathers.

While it is not mandatory to pick one of the 19 euro zone governors to succeed Draghi, EU leaders have always picked an ECB chief from among them.

(Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Paul Carrel and Balazs Koranyi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UBS GROUP
04:25pUBS : ECB hawk Weidmann sees chances dimming of succeeding Draghi
RE
08/22Credit Suisse freezes $5 billion of Russian money due to U.S. sanctions
RE
08/22Credit Suisse freezes 5 billion Swiss francs of Russian money due to U.S. san..
RE
08/22UBS : Six UBS Advisors in Midwest Markets Named to Forbes Magazine List of Top N..
BU
08/22Credit Suisse names new heads for Asia private banking as CEO leaves
RE
08/21UBS DECLARES QUARTERLY COUPON PAYMEN : AMU and AMUB
BU
08/21UBS : Launches the ETRACS NYSE® Pickens Core Midstream™ Index ETN
BU
08/07UBS : Risks falling for owner-occupied home market, contrary to SNB's fears
PU
08/03UBS : declares coupon payments on ten ETRACS Exchange-Traded Notes, traded on th..
PU
08/03UBS : Declares Coupon Payments on Ten Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29Euro worries amid turmoil in Italy 
05/282 Free Stocks And M&A Updates 
05/28Remembering Smart Bank Regulation (Macro Monday) 
05/25AI Can Lead This Bank To Further Profit Growth 
02/13The Dip-Buyers Strike Back 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 29 978 M
EBIT 2018 6 301 M
Net income 2018 4 758 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,51%
P/E ratio 2018 12,23
P/E ratio 2019 10,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 59 940 M
Chart UBS GROUP
Duration : Period :
UBS Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UBS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio P. Ermotti Group Chief Executive Officer
Axel A. Weber Chairman
Sabine Keller-Busse Group Chief Operating Officer
Kirt Gardner Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Demaré Independent Vice Chairman
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.